WTOV 9
ODOT crews in Jefferson County preparing for winter storm
Plow trucks at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Wintersville Garage are being prepared for the significant winter storm that's expected to hit in the Ohio Valley. Hugh Sutherin, the garage’s manager, says they're fully staffed with drivers and ready to go. "We'll be working 12-hour rotations round the...
WTOV 9
Grow Ohio Valley has new leader, aims to continue to put down roots
Grow Ohio Valley is filling out. A new executive director has been named and plans on a healthy future ahead have been laid. Wheeling native Jason Koegler is taking over for co-founder Danny Swan. He will lead in the mission to help improve the health and economic future for the...
WTOV 9
Flu hospitalizations up a bit in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s cold and flu season, and rising influenza numbers have many people talking. Jefferson County Medical Director, Dr. Jane Culp says influenza cases are accelerating in Ohio, though Jefferson County is still low. However, she adds, hospitalizations for the flu have increased from November...
WTOV 9
Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department will make station available as warming shelter
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department will make its station available for people who might need a warming shelter due to power outages. If you experience an outage and want to use the station, call Belmont County 911 and explain your need and the volunteers will come to open the station for you. The station is located at 2450 Belmont Street, Bellaire.
WTOV 9
After 12 years, Bethel sits in on last Harrison County Commission meeting
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The work of Harrison County Commissioner Don Bethel was celebrated on Wednesday, as he will be leaving his seat following the November election. Bethel spent 12 years on the board. "He has done numerous things in his capacity as commissioner. Things that will last well...
WTOV 9
Riggenbach Tile and Carpet has new location after fire, ready for business
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — After a Wetzel County family lost its home and business to a fire, one thing it didn't lose was hope. The Riggenbach Tile and Carpet business stood on the corner of W.Va. 2 and Monroe Avenue for more than 60 years before a fire in early November hit the business, warehouse, and family home above.
WTOV 9
Health officials in Jefferson County say this is the time of the year for RSV
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection has been a nationwide topic recently, and it was one of the topics at Tuesday’s Jefferson County Health Board meeting. Medical Director Dr. Jane Culp gave her monthly report and said RSV is not new and normally pops up this...
WTOV 9
BQ Energy bringing solar projects, tax money to Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — BQ Energy, the first to develop landfill solar projects, is now making its way to Harrison County. On Wednesday morning the company continued its developments of the Nottingham Solar Project, entering into a payment in lieu of taxes agreement, which was approved by commissioners. “It...
WTOV 9
First 'Law Enforcement Night' a success in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Hoping to bridge the gap between the community and local law enforcement, the new Youth Center in Moundsville held a night to do just that. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Moundsville Police Department made a stop at the Future of Moundsville Youth Center for Law Enforcement Night. The intention is to build a relationship between the officers and the kids.
WTOV 9
Three massive demolition projects in the cards for 2023 in Monroe County
Monroe County — Monroe County is preparing for three massive demolition projects in early 2023, after being awarded millions from the Ohio Department of Development. The county land bank was awarded more than $9 million for the projects, which include the leveling of the old Clarington School. “In the...
WTOV 9
Long time coming: I-70 clear of barrels between Bridgeport and tunnels
The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Bridgeport and the tunnel are soon-to-be barrel free. It was Monday when the West Virginia Division of Highways said lane restrictions were lifted and the road was fully re-opened to eastbound traffic. And on Tuesday, despite little cooperation from freezing temperatures,...
WTOV 9
Wheeling church continues tradition of staging live nativity
WHEELING, W.Va. — A church in Wheeling is continuing a long-standing tradition this holiday season. The Mar-Win Church of the Nazarene is currently running its annual live nativity scene in front of the church. According to the Pastor Harry Croft, the church has been holding the live nativity scene...
WTOV 9
The Friendship Room providing warmth for those facing cold conditions
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With cold temperatures expected to hit this weekend, The Friendship Room of Steubenville has once again opened its blue doors for those in need. It will be open 24 hours a day -- starting now -- and remaining open until this cold snap breaks. Winter essentials like coats and blankets are also being provided at the center during this time.
WTOV 9
Energy storage company investing millions into Weirton, former steel plant
A major announcement for the city of Weirton from Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Economic Development Authority could lead to the return of hundreds of jobs. At the former site of Weirton Steel, the WVEDA has approved a $75 million incentive package in order to house a new home for Form Energy.
WTOV 9
BHJ head fears for future of hazard mitigation plan
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission has a lack of funds they claim the state owes for the hazard mitigation plan. But with the state not providing the match it owes, Executive Director Mike Paprocki is seeking funding from the Brooke and Hancock county commissions. "Whenever...
WTOV 9
Man on run after eluding deputies serving a warrant in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Earlier Thursday, a man eluded deputies attempting to serve a warrant in Guernsey County. Erik Stillion is wanted on multiple warrants. He was last seen in the Catbird, Soggy Run Road, Robbins Road area wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie and a hat. Anyone that...
WTOV 9
Wood-Shaw named Moundsville mayor
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Moundsville City Council welcomed a new mayor and vice mayor at its Tuesday meeting. Previously the vice mayor, Sara Wood-Shaw was voted the new mayor. This will be her second year on city council, and she said she is looking forward to seeing past goals move forward in the new year.
WTOV 9
Luminaries a holiday tradition in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — What started out as some paper bags on a dirt road has turned into thousands making their way to Cambridge to see the luminary's return in 2022. “One of my coworkers said, 'You're going to have to do the luminary,’” organizer Lori Marlin said. And I said, 'What are you talking about?' because I didn't grow up in Cambridge."
WTOV 9
Driver suffers minor injuries after slippery roads cause accident along Colliers Way
An elderly woman suffered minor injuries after her car flipped on its roof along Colliers Way on Wednesday morning. Weirton Fire Chief Kevin Himmelrick says slippery roads caused the accident. “Drive carefully, watch for wet spots because this time of the year, when it’s wet, it’s frozen,” Himmelrick said. “And...
WTOV 9
Investigation into ex-Wintersville mayor yields no findings
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation into former Wintersville Mayor Robert Martin ended with no findings by the state attorney general's office. Martin said he believed a council member was holding office only to collect retirement. Martin's attorney said in 2021, it was believed someone from council made formal...
