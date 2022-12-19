NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -According to the city of Navasota, TxDOT is set to begin maintenance work on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6 on Monday Dec. 26. The first phase that begins on Dec. 26 will include closing the outside lane [left] on State Highway 6 northbound and the business 6 entrance ramp to SH 6. All northbound traffic on BS 6 will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass.

