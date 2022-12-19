Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WAFB.com
Ponchatoula man wanted in Houston for capital murder; believed to be in Louisiana
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say that a Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas is believed to be back in his home area. Ponchatoula police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18. Few details have been offered about the incident but the...
WAFB.com
Holiday Carrot Souffle Orange Cups
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Piccadilly Cafeterias, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, first created this wonderful recipe. Over the years it has become one of the most sought-after recipes in the history of cooking. Although it may be prepared year-round, it is exceptional on the holiday table. Here, we made it fun and eye-appealing for the entire family!
WAFB.com
Pointe Coupee Parish Christmas gifts
Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. Mental health resources for those dealing with grief during the holidays. Deputies search for three runaway girls from Denham Springs n. Baton Rouge Community Organizations come together to help people prepare for extreme weather. Several community organizations...
WAFB.com
Trial delayed for parents of Lacey Fletcher
According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full News Conference) Updated: 5 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department and other departments are letting the public know what resources...
WAFB.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments
Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts. Santa’s helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Mental health resources for those...
WAFB.com
Man killed in Baker hit and run; driver sought
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full News Conference) Updated: 5 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department and other departments are letting the public know what...
WAFB.com
St. Francisville community helps man get car for Christmas
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full...
WAFB.com
Deputies: Argument at funeral leads to shooting, attempted murder charge
Santa’s helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Mental health resources for those dealing with grief during the holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. The holiday season is typically a happy time, but for those dealing...
WAFB.com
Person sought in connection with armed robbery at Circle K on Plank Road
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full...
WAFB.com
Zachary Fire Department gets new high-tech CPR devices
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full...
Comments / 0