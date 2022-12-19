ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Alleged package thief caught on camera in Nashville

By Maranda Whittington
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eECQn_0jo8s1nN00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors in the Hillsboro area of Nashville are looking for an alleged package thief.

“It was an outfit from Revolve,” said Kayleigh Collins.

An outfit Collins will never get the opportunity to wear thanks to an apparent thief. “You can see this person pull up and just take the package,” she said.

Collins waited two months for her package only to have it stolen minutes after being delivered.

Not so special delivery: packages being left near street

“This person didn’t do a double take, look around see if anybody was watching, didn’t look at the package to see what it was,” she said. “This person came out, took the package, and drove on.”

Collins posted footage of the theft from her Ring camera online, and soon learned the suspect appeared to match a person tied to alleged package thefts from homes around Hillsboro Pike and Lombardy Avenue.

“Immediately I had multiple people comment, oh I saw this person last week or this person was in my parent’s driveway,” said Collins.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Just a street away, Mark Pleasant described seeing a person and car that matched the suspect at his neighbor’s house. “I saw a lady get out and walk to the porch, and it looked like she picked up something, and as I kind of observed, yeah, she picked up and went back to her car and left.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWonC_0jo8s1nN00
Photo of alleged suspect’s car (Courtesy: Mark Pleasant)

Pleasant began snapping photos and learned his neighbor’s package had been stolen too. “I mean that’s just…that’s a terrible way to have to live,” he said. “It’s just sad.”

While neighbors are now on the lookout, Collins has a message for the thief. “Just stop,” she said. “I mean it’s the holidays and even if it’s not the holidays…I don’t know who this person is, it’s theft.”

Collins and other neighbors News 2 spoke with say they have filed police reports with Metro Nashville Police.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

News 2 also spoke to the mail carrier that delivers mail in that area who said she has notified her boss about the recent package theft claims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police identify, arrest man who fled from stolen vehicle

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle a month ago has been identified and taken into custody. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Reginald Harding Jr., 27, evaded arrest in November after crashing into a car during heavy traffic. Harding was driving a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger when he hit the other vehicle at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grinch steals toys in Dickson County

‘We plan for the worst’: Nashville officials, nonprofits …. As freezing temperatures approached Nashville, volunteers worked throughout the night to get those living on the streets into shelters. As temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Monday, they plan to be busy throughout the weekend. Winter weather...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

4 arrested after stolen car crashes into building

Memphis Police said four people are in custody, and three are juveniles. Memphis Police said four people are in custody, and three are juveniles. ‘It was so senseless’: Nashville family remembers …. Metro police were called to 4th Avenue and Church Street, where Mason was found with stab wounds...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy