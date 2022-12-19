Rio Rancho nutrition store holds bike drive

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho school kids got an awesome surprise Monday. King of Kings Superior Nutrition held their fourth bike drive.

Story continues below:

Monday, they gave out 85 bikes to at-risk elementary school students at Maggie Cordova and Ernest Stapleton. “I think they’re amazing,” said King of Kings Superior Nutrition owner Isaac Velarde. “We can see the kids looking in through the windows over here and they’re just excited, you know, this is the time for giving.”

The bike drive was started in honor of the owner’s son, 19-year-old Demetri Velarde, who died from a drug overdose near Christmas 2019. Demitri loved riding his BMX bike with his dad.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.