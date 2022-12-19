A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of making a false report regarding the fraudulent use of his debit card. On Tuesday, November 22, MCSO was notified of a burglary that had occurred near the 8700 block of SE Baseline Road. A man, identified as Gary Mark Antich, arrived at MCSO’s office and claimed that his vehicle had been burglarized on Monday, November 14 while he was eating at a local restaurant.

OCALA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO