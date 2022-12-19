ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed for making false report after claiming debit card was fraudulently used

A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of making a false report regarding the fraudulent use of his debit card. On Tuesday, November 22, MCSO was notified of a burglary that had occurred near the 8700 block of SE Baseline Road. A man, identified as Gary Mark Antich, arrived at MCSO’s office and claimed that his vehicle had been burglarized on Monday, November 14 while he was eating at a local restaurant.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents have been waiting since Alachua General Hospital closed in 2009. But finally, after initially presenting a plan a year ago, UF Health, the City of Gainesville, and Alachua County are partnering to bring a healthcare clinic to east Gainesville on a property off Hawthorne Road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man with physical challenges received an extreme bath makeover thanks to a company in Marion County. Cody Zeh of Ocala Baths donated his company’s time and supplies to renovate Jordan Coppock’s bathroom after his mom, Vicki, submitted an essay on why her son desperately needed a new tub.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO deputies search for missing teenager

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas. Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville church members donate blankets and caps to St. Francis House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a church in Gainesville are warming the hearts of homeless people ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend. The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church congregation donated 40 brand new blankets and 22 beanie caps. Smiles filled the room as church members gave away cold weather...
GAINESVILLE, FL

