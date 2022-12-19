Read full article on original website
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
Marion County Sheriff’s office application of Marsy’s Law
Over the past few years, most Marion County Sheriff deputies involved in a use of force incident have asked for their identities to be protected, as victims deserving protection under a 2018 constitutional amendment designed to bolster crime victims’ rights called Marsy’s Law. Marsy’s Law defines a victim...
MUST WATCH: Florida deputy stops snake and hawk from killing each other
Body camera video shows a deputy separate a hawk and snake that were locked in a deadly battle on a Florida sidewalk this week.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for taking money out of wallet, told officer she was “blessed” with the money
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Candace Jean Falke, 41, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly taking cash and multiple insurance cards that were in a wallet she found in a restroom at Publix. A Gainesville Police Department officer spoke to the victim at about 11 a.m. yesterday at the Publix at...
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed for making false report after claiming debit card was fraudulently used
A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of making a false report regarding the fraudulent use of his debit card. On Tuesday, November 22, MCSO was notified of a burglary that had occurred near the 8700 block of SE Baseline Road. A man, identified as Gary Mark Antich, arrived at MCSO’s office and claimed that his vehicle had been burglarized on Monday, November 14 while he was eating at a local restaurant.
WCJB
Arnette House will giveaway a used car to family in need in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arnette House is giving a used car away to a family in need in Ocala. Along with the car, the family will receive gifts and gift cards to grocery stores so they can purchase a Christmas meal. The giveaway will be held at 2310 NE...
Inmate death at Marion County Jail prompts FDLE investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of inmate Scott Whitley III, 46, who died in custody while on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail after a confrontation with officers. Whitley was being held on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a...
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
WCJB
Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents have been waiting since Alachua General Hospital closed in 2009. But finally, after initially presenting a plan a year ago, UF Health, the City of Gainesville, and Alachua County are partnering to bring a healthcare clinic to east Gainesville on a property off Hawthorne Road.
WCJB
Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man with physical challenges received an extreme bath makeover thanks to a company in Marion County. Cody Zeh of Ocala Baths donated his company’s time and supplies to renovate Jordan Coppock’s bathroom after his mom, Vicki, submitted an essay on why her son desperately needed a new tub.
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.
WCJB
MCSO deputies search for missing teenager
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas. Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
WCJB
Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
WCJB
Gainesville church members donate blankets and caps to St. Francis House
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a church in Gainesville are warming the hearts of homeless people ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend. The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church congregation donated 40 brand new blankets and 22 beanie caps. Smiles filled the room as church members gave away cold weather...
WCJB
Church in Gainesville helping homeless with blanket and cap donation this winter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church is helping to prepare for the cold temperatures with a blanket and cap donation on Thursday. The donation is to the homeless at St. Francis House. Officials will be giving 40 newly purchased blankets and 22 beanie caps. The donation...
WCJB
Marion County and city of Ocala did not agree on how to fund no-kill animal shelter in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County and Ocala city officials still have a ways to go to agree on how to fund a no-kill animal shelter. The county’s plan to charge the city 10% of their operating costs wasn’t met with enthusiasm by council members Tuesday night. Ocala...
