Orlando, FL

click orlando

🚂 All aboard! Walt Disney World Railroad prepares to return

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The familiar whistle of the Walt Disney World railroad will soon be heard coming down the tracks again at Magic Kingdom. On Thursday, Disney Imagineers announced that the opening day attraction will be making its grand return this holiday season. The attraction, which has been closed since 2018, is returning with a completely refreshed track and an all-new voice to narrate the experience as guests travel from one magical land to the next.
BAY LAKE, FL
click orlando

What to do around Orlando when (baby,) it’s cold outside

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida and winter have a flaky relationship, but we have ways of seizing the few genuinely cold weather days we get down here. When my out-of-state friends come visit, I debate whether it’s easiest to let them choose what to do or to just take them somewhere. I see my advice here as a bit of both attitudes; I’m not going to list out every single thing you could do around town when the temperature dips below 60 degrees, but you’ll certainly read about something fun, and it’s your pick.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon

Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Freeze watches, warnings take effect in Central Florida ahead of cold front

Florida is getting closer to the arctic cold front that is blasting most of the United States with dangerously low temperatures. The front is anticipated to reach Florida on Friday. With lows below zero during the holiday weekend, the Panhandle and North Florida may experience the coldest weather. As far south as Central Florida, including Tampa and Orlando, it could become bitterly cold.
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

Lake Alert: Lake Estelle is closed

The Florida Department of Health has just issued a Health Alert for Lake Estelle after finding the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the water on December 1. The Lake Alert will remain in effect until the levels are deemed safe by state standards and all water contact activities must cease until further notice, including irrigation.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 found dead at Orlando home during well-being check

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found dead during a well-being check at an Orlando home Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said officers were called for a well-being check around 5:23 p.m. at a home along the 900 block of Floral Drive. [TRENDING: Food Network star...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See eateries that will open soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
ORLANDO, FL
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard

On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
ORLANDO, FL

