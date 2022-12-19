Read full article on original website
WESH
Orlando International Airport passengers face delayed, canceled flights for holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. — By midday Thursday, there were more than 17,000 delays and more than 5,000 cancellations across the country. The timing right at the doorstep of Christmas couldn't be worse, and passengers at Orlando International Airport are feeling that pain. More than 300 flights have been delayed in...
click orlando
Flights at Orlando International Airport canceled, delayed as winter storm hits US
ORLANDO, Fla. – Some travelers at Orlando International Airport are looking at delays and cancellations as a powerful winter storm moves from the Plains and Midwest to the east coast. Dozens of flights were canceled through Orlando early Thursday. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by ex-boyfriend...
click orlando
🚂 All aboard! Walt Disney World Railroad prepares to return
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The familiar whistle of the Walt Disney World railroad will soon be heard coming down the tracks again at Magic Kingdom. On Thursday, Disney Imagineers announced that the opening day attraction will be making its grand return this holiday season. The attraction, which has been closed since 2018, is returning with a completely refreshed track and an all-new voice to narrate the experience as guests travel from one magical land to the next.
click orlando
What to do around Orlando when (baby,) it’s cold outside
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida and winter have a flaky relationship, but we have ways of seizing the few genuinely cold weather days we get down here. When my out-of-state friends come visit, I debate whether it’s easiest to let them choose what to do or to just take them somewhere. I see my advice here as a bit of both attitudes; I’m not going to list out every single thing you could do around town when the temperature dips below 60 degrees, but you’ll certainly read about something fun, and it’s your pick.
allears.net
A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon
Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
click orlando
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Surfing Santas to face wind chills in upper 20s, temps in 30s on Christmas Eve morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Surfing Santas typically draws national television coverage with colorful images of costumed surfers joy-riding across a sun-splashed Florida beach — while most of America shivers amid wintry December weather, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. But this Christmas Eve morning, Cocoa Beach is...
click orlando
Hundreds of manatees swim into Blue Spring State Park as temperatures drop
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The drop in temperatures means colder water, and more manatees coming to Blue Spring State Park seeking a warm spot. According to the count Thursday morning by Save the Manatee Club, 395 manatees are now at the spring in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Woman killed in...
click orlando
Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after hurricanes, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – An experimental system in Volusia County that was installed to serve as a temporary sea wall and reinforce the coastline after hurricanes was vandalized, according to Florida’s emergency management team. The state has been installing a pilot system, Tiger Dam, at the end...
WESH
Freeze watches, warnings take effect in Central Florida ahead of cold front
Florida is getting closer to the arctic cold front that is blasting most of the United States with dangerously low temperatures. The front is anticipated to reach Florida on Friday. With lows below zero during the holiday weekend, the Panhandle and North Florida may experience the coldest weather. As far south as Central Florida, including Tampa and Orlando, it could become bitterly cold.
click orlando
‘A nuisance attraction:’ Daytona Beach considers changes hookah bar rules to curb crime
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach leaders are looking to make changes at hookah bars and lounges with a new proposal that would force them to close earlier. City commissioners and police believe it could curb late-night crime, with the rowdy crowds that leave the bars when they close and head to the smoke lounges.
bungalower
Lake Alert: Lake Estelle is closed
The Florida Department of Health has just issued a Health Alert for Lake Estelle after finding the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the water on December 1. The Lake Alert will remain in effect until the levels are deemed safe by state standards and all water contact activities must cease until further notice, including irrigation.
disneyfanatic.com
National Weather Service Issues Safety Brief for Floridians Prepping for Christmas Freeze
Florida, home of The Walt Disney World Resort, is known as The Sunshine State and for its beaches and other cliche icons for summer and heat. But this Christmas weekend, the Southern-most of “the lower 48” states will be anything but warm, especially at Disney World, Universal Studios, and the rest of Central Florida.
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
click orlando
2 found dead at Orlando home during well-being check
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found dead during a well-being check at an Orlando home Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said officers were called for a well-being check around 5:23 p.m. at a home along the 900 block of Floral Drive. [TRENDING: Food Network star...
Orlando celebrates completion of new Orlando Wetlands Park boardwalk
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orlando City leaders celebrated the completion of a new 2,200-foot boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands Park. The new boardwalk was unveiled by city leaders at a ribbon-cutting Monday. The elevated walkway will allow guests more opportunities to view and photograph the many birds and wildlife that call...
See eateries that will open soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard
On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
