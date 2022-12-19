Read full article on original website
Related
Radiohead offshoot debuts new songs in San Francisco but says it won't return
The Smile was not pleased with the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Journey's Jonathan Cain responds to cease-and-desist order, says bandmate should 'look in the mirror'
Journey keyboardist and guitarist Jonathan Cain has responded to the cease-and-desist order bandmate Neal Schon filed against him for performing "Don't Stop Believin" at Mar-a-Lago.
The best San Francisco concerts of 2022
From the brightest pop star of our generation to a Beatle brought back from the dead.
SFGate
That’s a Wrap: The Essential Mic Covers for Your Holiday Karaoke Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Can a mic cover really make you sound better at karaoke? As far as your vocal skills, that’s something you’ll still need to continuously work on to get great. But for reducing background noise, culling the spread of germs and bad breath between singers, cutting down on “pops”, and adding some color and style to your mic, these get the job done. Hosting your own holiday party this year? Here are the best karaoke mic covers you’ll need.
Comments / 0