Santa Clarita, CA

Insight Treatment Hour – Treating Teens With David Ibrahim  – December 19, 2022

By Matthew Frieda
 3 days ago

Host: Frederik Schulin

Guest: David Ibrahim

On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, our host Frederik Schulin welcomes in guest David Ibrahim, M.A., LMFT, LAADC from Glendale Counseling Services.

Frederik opens the show by introducing David who tells his story about childhood trauma, including an alcoholic parent that led him down a road of addiction, but eventually recovery. Now, David works with people of all ages attacking OCD, PTSD, Depression,  and more. David is also trained and experienced in 8 forms of EMDR Therapy, including dissociative identity orders and implicit memory protocols. He has even worked with grammy award winners, professional athletes, and other celebrities.

David and Frederik discuss how teens are heavily influenced by their parent’s presence and action, both positively and negatively, which means it is of the utmost importance to be connected with your children in meaningful ways. David mentions how he recently got into video games so that he could play and connect on a deeper level with his son that would result in bonding and eventually his son opening up to him more in other ways.

“You’re putting a lot of emotional responsibility on a teen or a child that can’t  handle it,” David said. “A borderline parent rejecting a child or abusing drugs or alcohol will have an affect on their kids and ideally, the parents will be willing to work on themselves in an effort to help their kids.”

Listen to the entire episode here as Frederik and David discuss therapy for teens and how parents can better set their kids up for success!

“Insight Treatment Programs is a recognized intensive outpatient dual-diagnosis treatment program for teens and their families. Based on the fundamental belief that adolescent issues can only be effectively treated by addressing all aspects of their lives, at Insight Treatment Centers we use treatment attending to emotional, psychological, spiritual, familial, academic, and biological factors. Every family is different, has different needs, problems, and resources.

Therefore, Insight’s treatment staff takes pride in creating individualized treatment plans tailored to each family’s specific goals. Whether your teen is suffering from depression, drug and alcohol problems, behavioral concerns, or self-harming behaviors, we are here to help guide you through the process.” Read More…

