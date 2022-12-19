ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHlhu_0jo8rgfa00

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned.

Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves.

If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected two previous proposed sites. But a growing chorus of moneyed locals, including NFL “royal” Kathleen Rooney Mara, are miffed over the looming tower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yg0IZ_0jo8rgfa00
Richard Gere has greenlit a cell tower on the grounds of his hotel, the Bedford Post Inn, leading to objections from neighbors including Carolyn Liebling, the sister of Jerry Seinfield, and Chris Mara and Kathleen Rooney Mara, the parents of actresses Kate and Rooney Mara. Other nearby residents are some of the wealthiest people in America.
Mike Guillen/NY Post

Mara, whose family owns the Pittsburgh Steelers, has lived in Bedford the last 39 years with her husband Chris Mara, son of New York Giants’ late co-owner Wellington Mara and the team’s senior vice president of player evaluation . The couple raised their four children — including actresses Kate, 39, and Rooney, 37 — in a place Mara described as “magical” in a Nov. 21 email to the planning board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXfRo_0jo8rgfa00
Gere’s Bedford Post Inn, which opened in 2019, is an eight-room getaway in Westchester County, where a proposed cell tower has angered well-heeled residents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BB0J_0jo8rgfa00
Gere and wife Alejandra Silva, who married in 2018, have two children together and live in North Salem, New York.
Getty Images

“In the winter I have a gorgeous vista,” the message reads. “And I look forward to it every year. Now I’ll be looking at an ugly tower that will soon be obsolete if the location is approved.”

A much “less intrusive” cell tower is the only path forward, Mara told The Post, who said the structure will likely be replaced by satellites in the future due to advances in wireless technology.

“I don’t understand why they would want to have it there,” she said Friday of the proposed site at the Bedford Post Inn. “Isn’t that how everybody is? Like, not in my backyard or whatever, you know?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkIOR_0jo8rgfa00
Actors and siblings Kate and Rooney Mara grew up in tony Bedford.
AP

Seinfeld’s sister, Carolyn Liebling, is also an opponent of the tower, pleading to the town in a Dec. 8 email to find another location.

“[T]he decision you make will affect the life of our family if you put the cell tower practically in our backyard,” Liebling and her husband Larry wrote to the planning board.

Carolyn, who manages her brother Jerry Seinfeld’s career, and her husband declined to comment when reached by The Post, but insisted in the email that the 12 acres they’ve owned for 17 years “weaved their way” into their souls — a “sanctuary” that’s no place for a cell tower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwdly_0jo8rgfa00
Kathleen Rooney Mara with her daughter Kate in 2011. The Maras want Bedford to find another location for the proposed cell tower.
Getty Images

In July 2021, Verizon filed a lawsuit against the town of Bedford, challenging its denial of two previous proposed sites for the tower. The company claims a location must be found to fill the cell coverage gaps, according to a mandate by the Federal Telecommunications Act.

But the lawsuit has been paused as the Bedford Post Inn plot is reviewed.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGewv_0jo8rgfa00
gimme shelter Matt Damon buys $8.5M Westchester County retreat

Other boldface names who live in Bedford and its surrounding hamlets of Bedford Village, Bedford Hills and Katonah include A-listers like Martha Stewart, George Soros, Ralph Lauren, Matt Damon, and celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The Lieblings, along with two other neighbors, are now seeking a pre-motion conference with a Southern District of New York judge to block the 130-foot cell tower, its associated equipment and the new access road that will need to be cut across a hillside to accommodate it.

Meanwhile, Roxanne Spruance, Gere’s own executive chef and co-owner of the Bedford Post Inn’s Michelin-rated bistro, The Barn, is accusing her boss and his partner of colluding with Town Supervisor Ellen Calves of benefitting from a “quid pro quo” in the town’s quest to settle Verizon’s lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pdz9N_0jo8rgfa00
From left: Alessandra and Russell Hernandez, Richard Gere and Carey Lowell, who launched the luxury hotel in 2009.
The Bedford Post Inn/Facebook

Spruance, 38, alleged at a Dec. 5 planning board meeting that Gere and Hernandez saw their long-pending expansion plans for the hotel suddenly approved in late September — paving the way for 10 additional guest rooms, a pool and a spa at the property where king deluxe suites cost $1,075-per-night on weekends.

“I just want to make it very clear that the restaurant and the hotel are very separate,” Spruance told the Bedford Planning Board . “The actions of my landlords in thinking this was a good idea with Ellen is completely separate from my wishes [and] desires as a business owner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKUAy_0jo8rgfa00
Roxanne Spruance, executive chef at The Barn, the Bedford Post Inn’s Michelin-rated bistro, claims her boss Gere colluded with town officials in a “quid pro quo” — offering space for the tower in return for approval of their expansion plans.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiiRw_0jo8rgfa00
The Barn is billed as a casual American bistro with a “nod to the south of France,” according to its website.

Gere, Hernandez and Spruance did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment by The Post. But Calves dismissed Spruance’s “quid pro quo” allegations as unfounded.

“That statement is not based on reality or fact,” Calves said. “The owners of the inn have been working on expanding their operations and have had plans before various boards of the town for several years and all of those have been received with enthusiastic support.”

Calves said Gere and Hernandez “generously offered” the location because they “care deeply” about first responders.

“It definitely came to our attention because they are working on their property, but in no way, shape or form was this idea put forward asking for any kind of favor or preferential treatment,” Calves said. “Their project was well underway and already on the path to approval.”

But other residents in the town — where six-bedroom lakefront properties list for $12 million and equestrian estates demand $65 million — aren’t so sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4c8r_0jo8rgfa00
Gere and Hernandez offered up land on their 14-acre estate as a site for the tower, but some Bedford residents want another location.
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYFPz_0jo8rgfa00
If approved, the tower could theoretically be constructed within a year, town officials told The Post.

Jim Hoffman, 63, who has lived on Paddock Lane for 25 years, said he had “no reason” to doubt Spruance’s allegation as he called for an independent investigation. The retired father-of-four, who lives down the block from the Bedford Post Inn, claims in court documents the tower would “inflict maximum adverse impacts” to his ridgeline view and the value of his home, which he estimates at $2.5 million.

“It’s going to be right in our faces,” Hoffman told The Post of the tower, insisting he and his wife Susan will be able to see it from nearly every room. “Anytime we look outside we’ll be reminded somewhat of the distrust in and corruption of our town.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hyMS_0jo8rgfa00
The Barn’s clientele includes Oscar-winning actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who live in Bedford.
Getty Images

If the cell tower is ultimately approved at the Bedford Post Inn, Hoffman will “never” return to The Barn, where he loves the food and atmosphere, he said.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjxR0_0jo8rgfa00 gimme shelter Ryan Murphy is secret buyer of Richard Gere’s Westchester estate

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Hoffman said of the planning board approving the hotel’s expansion after years of delays. “All of sudden in one month that goes away?”

The Bedford Planning Board will continue its review of Verizon’s proposal to build at 954 Old Post Road at another public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Gere, who has never lived in Bedford, currently resides in a $10 million, seven-bedroom North Salem estate in Westchester County with 37-year-old wife Alejandra Silva and their two sons. The actor-turned-humanitarian previously owned a 50-acre, $24 million estate in nearby Pound Ridge with ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Hoffman noted the irony of Gere, a noted conservationist and practicing Buddhist, green-lighting a project that would lead to cutting down more than an acre of trees, including up to 50 precious mature oaks.

“Yeah, him and the Dalai Lama planted a million trees,” Hoffman said of the 2019 climate change campaign backed by Gere and the Buddhist spiritual leader. “The biggest environmentalist is about to chop down the most valuable resources we have.”

Comments / 45

Chris Governali
2d ago

These are the same cry babies that complain that cell service sucks in their area and demand the cell companies do something about it. This part of Westchester County has a lot of hills and valleys. The only way to improve reception is more towers in areas you don't want them. I know this because I live not far from that area.

Reply(1)
21
Maria Amodio-Perrone
2d ago

the elite wanting no eyesores in their surroundings but have o problem putting those same eyesores everywhere else. even though its for the betterment of the community as a whole. themselves more than most

Reply(1)
5
stickaforkinit
1d ago

And on top of their entitled attitude let’s remember that the complaining celebs are likely not even living in their Bedford residences full time. They are mostly weekend/vacation homes.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Richard Gere irks wealthy NY neighbors with plans for 130-foot cell tower: Buzz

Richard Gere irks wealthy NY neighbors with plans for 130-foot cell tower. North Syracuse high school graduate Richard Gere has irked wealthy residents in a New York town over plans for a 130-foot cell phone tower. The New York Post reports Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County, is offering up land on the hotel’s 14-acre estate for the cell tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in the area, settling a Verizon lawsuit after the town of Bedford rejected two previously proposed sites. The Post reports neighbors opposing the project include Jerry Seinfeld’s sister, Carolyn Liebling, and Chris Mara and Kathleen Rooney Mara, the parents of actresses Kate and Rooney Mara.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 23, 2022

The Issue: A serial robber who broke into the Manhattan townhouse of actor Robert De Niro. Robert De Niro’s sanctum was invaded while he and his daughter were home, sparking yet another call to change our disastrous no-bail laws (“You takin’ from me? ” Dec. 20). Every day, we are treated to stories of the revolving-door justice being doled out to similar violators. However, a member of the “liberal elite club” experiences a home invasion, and the rest of the members get right to work. Shouldn’t all New Yorkers receive the same attention, regardless of their status in the class system? Sean Kelly Farmingdale Here we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
Popculture

Major Off-Broadway Show Closing After 29-Year Run

Stomp, which has attracted tourists and locals to its Off-Broadway East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on Jan. 8, 2023, the producers announced on Dec. 6. The show, combining movement, percussion, and comedy, will continue to tour North America and Europe, Deadline reported. While producers did not say why the theater closed, the New York theatre industry has not yet fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. According to The New York Times, the show has stated that the New York production is ending because of declining ticket sales. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Stomp was one of New York's first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month shutdown. The news comes after long-running Broadway shows, such as Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, have closed, and Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, will close in April 2023. Those shows all cited the damage caused by the lengthy pandemic lockdown and the fact that audiences have not entirely recovered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSBS

An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves

In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%

Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

Radio City Music Hall Uses Facial Recognition to Boot Mom From Rockettes Concert – Because of the Law Firm Where She Works

Radio City Music Hall used facial-recognition technology to boot a mother on a field trip with her daughter from a Rockettes show. As Kelly Conlon and her daughter arrived at Radio City Music Hall while on a Girl Scout trip to New York City, Conlon was approached by security guards who asked for her name and identification before barring her from entering the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy