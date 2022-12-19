Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Trip Feet to Cap Adidas Shootout
After losses in each of their first two games in the Adidas Shootout at Riverdale, TN, the Christian County Colonels ended their stay south of the border with a 61-53 victory over The Webb School Feet on Wednesday. Christian County led by five after the first quarter, and JaSean Riley...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Tames Trigg for Tourney Title
The Todd County Central Rebels head into Christmas on a bit of a roll, winners of three straight games. The Trigg County Wildcats? Not so much. The Rebels beat the Wildcats 74-47 in Tuesday’s championship game of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic – their second win over Trigg in four days.
yoursportsedge.com
Purples Power Past Hoptown in First United Bank 3rd Place Game
The Bowling Green Purples were apparently not very happy with how they suffered their first loss of the season Monday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic in Madisonville and they decided to take a measure of that out on the Hopkinsville Tigers in the 3rd place game of the tournament Tuesday afternoon. The Purples delivered a 9-2 run to end the opening quarter and never looked back on their way to an 84-57 win over Hoptown.
yoursportsedge.com
Owensboro ‘Bedevils’ Blazers in Second Half for 71-61 Win
After having to battle the UHA Blazers tooth and nail for two and a half quarters, the Owensboro Red Devils were able to find some breathing room late in the third quarter. That turned out to be the difference as Owensboro was able to claim a 71-61 win over University Heights in the 5th-place game of the First United Bank Holiday Classic at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
yoursportsedge.com
Pinson Valley Outlasts Sandy Creek in 2OT at Hoops Classic (w/PHOTOS)
Sandy Creek (Georgia) rallied from 14 points down to force overtime, but Pinson Valley (Alabama) ultimately kept its record spotless on the season. It took two extra periods, but the Pinson Valley Indians are 13-0 after turning back the Sandy Creek Patriots 76-75 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton.
yoursportsedge.com
Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
Muhlenberg Uses Charity Stripe to Hold Off Trigg Girls
Muhlenberg County made almost three times as many free throws as visiting Trigg County attempted on Monday, helping the Lady Mustangs hold off the Lady Wildcats 56-48. The Lady Mustangs finished 29 of 40 from the line, including 14 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter, to pick up their third straight victory.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Get Rolling in Second Half to Handle Webster County
During holiday tournament time, teams often have to play games earlier in the day than normal, sometimes even before lunch. And, there are times when teams in those games have trouble getting started. Whether it was the early day start, or something else, the UHA Blazers could not quite find...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County 9th in First Boys RPI Rankings of the Season
The first boys’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, the defending champions stand at the top of the list as the calendar prepares to flip into the 2023 portion of the 2022-2023 season. Lyon County...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Treyvon Foster on Defense, Fun, and Getting Better in Practice
Treyvon Foster is the catalyst for the Todd County Central offense but he says the Rebel defense plays a big part in facilitating the offense. And here’s something you don’t hear a lot of players say — Foster says it’s fun to play defense in the Rebel system.
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex are canceled. A decision about Friday activities is pending. Christian County Public Schools. All school-related practices, games and travel for Christian...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
whopam.com
Nine CCPS students named to All-State bands
Nine Christian County Public School System students will be representing the county, as they’ve been named to three All-State Bands. According to a news release, those students are Joseph Anderson, Jacoby Brison, Dominique Davie, Zack Mitchell, Josh Owens, and Richard Ramirez of Christian County High School. From Hopkinsville High School, students Imani Dunn, Theodore Marvel, and Wyatt Williams were chosen—with all selections based on outstanding musical performance.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Lafayette Wreck
Deputies have released the name of a Christian County woman that was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver 42-year-old Amber Bowling lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn several times ejecting her.
southeasthoops.com
Tennessee vs. Clemson Prediction: Orange Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Tennessee vs. Clemson prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Vols enter the contest at 10-2 on the season and will be without several players on what...
14news.com
New highway signs mark ‘Future I-569 Corridor’ unveiled in W. Ky.
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Wednesday. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) earlier this month approved the placement of signs on a 38.4-mile-long section of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.
clarksvillenow.com
SNOW CLOSINGS: City of Clarksville offices closed Friday, Fort Campbell announces closures
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday, there are several closures in the area. The Commissary will close today, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. and remain closed tomorrow, Dec. 23. All Exchange facilities will close today at 5 p.m. and will tentatively open tomorrow at 11 a.m.
whopam.com
Rebecca Pepper chosen for open school board seat
After about 90 minutes of discussion in closed session, the Christian County School Board Wednesday evening unanimously chose Rebecca Pepper to fill the vacant District 4 seat. Pepper is a branch manager for U.S. Bank, where she has worked since 2010, and she serves on the Christian County Chamber of...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
Comments / 0