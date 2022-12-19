The Bowling Green Purples were apparently not very happy with how they suffered their first loss of the season Monday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic in Madisonville and they decided to take a measure of that out on the Hopkinsville Tigers in the 3rd place game of the tournament Tuesday afternoon. The Purples delivered a 9-2 run to end the opening quarter and never looked back on their way to an 84-57 win over Hoptown.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO