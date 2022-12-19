Read full article on original website
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Propane companies busy ahead of arctic chill, firefighters urge caution heating your home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend will surely be one to gather around the fireplace as the temperatures fall. As for the rest of the house, experts say there are some simple things you can do to save money and prevent a costly repair. When it comes to your thermostat,...
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Tractor-trailer hits fire engine as crews respond to NC crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer hit a fire engine on Monday while crews were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 85, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. No one was inside Engine 61 when it was hit. No one was hurt, including the driver of the tractor-trailer. The fire truck was heavily […]
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
WXII 12
Electrical equipment causes house fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, officials said. The fire occurred on High Point Road, near Hines Drive. During an investigation, the Winston-Salem Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire was accidental due to electrical equipment. Officials were alerted...
Injuries reported after Interstate 40 crash closes lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes were closed on Interstate 40 in Alamance County after a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143 near Exit 143 for Alamance Road/NC 62. The closure began at around 2:33 p.m., and maps showed around four miles […]
rhinotimes.com
Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet
No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
Brrr! Can closing heating vents in unused rooms help keep you warmer & cut costs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the threat of power outages, 2 Wants To Know is reminding you an oven, a stovetop, or a grill is not an option for keeping you warm inside your home if the power goes out. "Not only is it a fire and burn hazard but...
WXII 12
Update: Burlington missing teen found
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
firefighternation.com
Greensboro (NC) Fire Engine Hit by Semi at Accident Scene
Greensboro firefighters narrowly escaped injury today as Engine 61 was hit by a tractor-trailer while working at the scene of an earlier crash Monday morning. The accident happened on I-85 north near US 421 early Monday. The engine was stopped, working at an accident scene, when an 18-wheeler struck it. No one was injured in the crash.
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
cbs17
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
Deaf Greensboro couple says apartment was accidentally cleared out due to maintenance mix-up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment was cleaned out because of a giant mix-up. A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of […]
WXII 12
La Deara Crest residents dealing with lack of heat
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to drop some residents at La Deara Crest in Winston-Salem are struggling to heat their homes. "I did not have any air in the summertime and I do not have any heat now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
Mount Airy News
Crash claims 2 lives
Two Claudville, Virginia, women were killed Wednesday in a two-car crash on North Carolina 103, near Slate Mountain Road. Montana Joan Hodges, 26, and Paulette Ashlyn Wright, 23, each died on the scene when the vehicles they were driving smashed head-on shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Fletcher Pipes. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
WXII 12
EMS treated four people involved in a serious wreck Monday evening
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serious wreck with critical injuries closed part of a Greensboro road Monday evening, police say. Update: The road has been reopened as of Monday evening. A portion of Martinsville Road was shut down due to the incident. Guilford County EMS reports treating four people on...
Guilford County, Greensboro discuss short and long-term solutions for homelessness
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wednesday marked the longest night of the year with bitter cold on the way, all as Guilford County ramped up efforts to shelter the homeless. In Greensboro, temporary shelters known as pallet homes are being set up at Pomona Park. The city is hoping to move 60 people in before Christmas.
WXII 12
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
