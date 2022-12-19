ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Tractor-trailer hits fire engine as crews respond to NC crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer hit a fire engine on Monday while crews were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 85, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. No one was inside Engine 61 when it was hit. No one was hurt, including the driver of the tractor-trailer. The fire truck was heavily […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Electrical equipment causes house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, officials said. The fire occurred on High Point Road, near Hines Drive. During an investigation, the Winston-Salem Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire was accidental due to electrical equipment. Officials were alerted...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet

No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Update: Burlington missing teen found

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
BURLINGTON, NC
firefighternation.com

Greensboro (NC) Fire Engine Hit by Semi at Accident Scene

Greensboro firefighters narrowly escaped injury today as Engine 61 was hit by a tractor-trailer while working at the scene of an earlier crash Monday morning. The accident happened on I-85 north near US 421 early Monday. The engine was stopped, working at an accident scene, when an 18-wheeler struck it. No one was injured in the crash.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

La Deara Crest residents dealing with lack of heat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to drop some residents at La Deara Crest in Winston-Salem are struggling to heat their homes. "I did not have any air in the summertime and I do not have any heat now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Crash claims 2 lives

Two Claudville, Virginia, women were killed Wednesday in a two-car crash on North Carolina 103, near Slate Mountain Road. Montana Joan Hodges, 26, and Paulette Ashlyn Wright, 23, each died on the scene when the vehicles they were driving smashed head-on shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Fletcher Pipes. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
CLAUDVILLE, VA
WXII 12

EMS treated four people involved in a serious wreck Monday evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serious wreck with critical injuries closed part of a Greensboro road Monday evening, police say. Update: The road has been reopened as of Monday evening. A portion of Martinsville Road was shut down due to the incident. Guilford County EMS reports treating four people on...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
