Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
onefootdown.com
Five Days of Notre Dame Takes: 2023 Recruiting Class Superlatives
The early Signing Day has come and passed and I have thoughts. So here is a list of superlatives for Marcus Freeman’s first full recruiting class as Notre Dame’s head coach. Best (and Most Needed) Haul: Wide Receivers. Ink was spilled over the state of Notre Dame’s wide...
onefootdown.com
Five Days of Notre Dame Takes: Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 Football Season
I’ll wait until the dust settles on the early National Signing Day before I offer an opinion on the festivities. So in lieu of that, here’s a list of the eight best and four worst moments of Notre Dame’s 2022 season, one for each win and loss, respectively.
onefootdown.com
National Signing Day: 4-Star RB Jayden Limar flips from Notre Dame to Oregon
On National Signing Day, 4-Star running back Jayden Limar flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to the Oregon Ducks, and sent his NLI to Eugene. Of course, this was expected going into the day. I reported about this possibility last week as predictions of a change started to come in from the recruiting sites.
onefootdown.com
National Signing Day: 5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen flips from Notre Dame to Oregon
In a shocking but not shocking move, 5-Star safety Peyton Bowen has flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to the Oregon Ducks, and signed his NLI to play in Eugene. Bowen has been a player out looking/shopping around for many many months. Most insiders over the past 6 months felt that ultimately Bowen would join his best friend Jackson Arnold in Norman to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.
onefootdown.com
Transfer Portal: Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith commits to Notre Dame
While people were still figuring out what the heck was happening on National Signing Day, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish received a commitment from the transfer portal. Kaleb Smith, a 6’3” 190 pound wide receiver from the Virginia Tech Hokies chose the Irish after a short period in the portal.
onefootdown.com
CFB Data: Notre Dame’s 2023 Early Signee Group
Well, college football’s Early Signing Day is in the books (maybe, who knows). It was a whirlwind of activity to say the least and characterized by a ton of last-minute decisions, abundance of continued speculations and social media exchanges that will undoubtedly give us enough to content to carry us through the holidays and well into the New Year. If you were worried that there wouldn’t be enough ammunition to fill small talk during the family gatherings, you’ve been gifted with a bunch of treats.
sports360az.com
Red Mountain Athlete Lenox Lawson Signs with Arizona State
Lenox Lawson – one of the most dynamic Arizona athletes in the 2023 class – has signed with Arizona State. Lawson compiled 1,292 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground along with 497 receiving yards and three additional scoress in his senior year at REd Mountain. In his high school career, he averaged 7.7 ryards per carry in his high school career.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day ain’t what it used to be
In time, all things will change. From the most important things in life to something as meaningless as college football’s National Signing Day — there’s no getting around the natural erosion and replacement that happens every single year. If you’ve followed college football and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the last two or three decades — you know this to be true.
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame’s National Signing Day is better than you think
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan unwrap the present of recruiting on National Signing Day Eve so you have something to really get in your feelings for Notre Dame’s big recruiting day. In this episode. Hello!. The tale of Santa’s infidelity is a lie. A healthy musical discussion reveals some...
963kklz.com
Top Golf Arizona Guests Get A Rattling Surprise
Top Golf has become a normal hang out all across the country. The Golf/Bar & Restaurant chain has locations all across the country and draws tons of locals and tourists daily! Tourists go to drive gold balls and score points with their interactive driving range, all while sipping on delicious cocktails and foods from their multiple bars and restaurant.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s who will be headlining Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park
The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee today announced two musical acts headlining the Verizon Stage at the free Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park. Arizona-grown rock band Jimmy Eat World and award-winning country music artist Lee Brice will perform the evening of Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, respectively.
Historic Underground Bowling Alley Uncovered In Phoenix
"There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix leads nation with biggest decrease in new home listings
November begins a stretch of four months with typically the lowest home sales of the year – including December, January and February – and this November followed suit, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report for November. Seasonality was just one factor contributing to November’s 12% drop in home sales from October in the report’s 53 metro areas as fluctuating interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty weigh on the market. And Phoenix distinguished itself by leading the nation with the biggest decrease in new home listings.
AZFamily
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
Arizona Eatery Lands Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022
The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022.
AZFamily
Phoenix man converts home into giant fun house with arcade games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas decorations are great, but make no mistake; a house in a north Phoenix neighborhood is number one when it comes to fun. Welcome to the “House of Pinball,” where every kid on the block wants to hang out for the holidays. But the...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
Supermarket News
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona
A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction
PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
