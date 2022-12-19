ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Days of Notre Dame Takes: 2023 Recruiting Class Superlatives

The early Signing Day has come and passed and I have thoughts. So here is a list of superlatives for Marcus Freeman’s first full recruiting class as Notre Dame’s head coach. Best (and Most Needed) Haul: Wide Receivers. Ink was spilled over the state of Notre Dame’s wide...
National Signing Day: 4-Star RB Jayden Limar flips from Notre Dame to Oregon

On National Signing Day, 4-Star running back Jayden Limar flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to the Oregon Ducks, and sent his NLI to Eugene. Of course, this was expected going into the day. I reported about this possibility last week as predictions of a change started to come in from the recruiting sites.
National Signing Day: 5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen flips from Notre Dame to Oregon

In a shocking but not shocking move, 5-Star safety Peyton Bowen has flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to the Oregon Ducks, and signed his NLI to play in Eugene. Bowen has been a player out looking/shopping around for many many months. Most insiders over the past 6 months felt that ultimately Bowen would join his best friend Jackson Arnold in Norman to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Transfer Portal: Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith commits to Notre Dame

While people were still figuring out what the heck was happening on National Signing Day, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish received a commitment from the transfer portal. Kaleb Smith, a 6’3” 190 pound wide receiver from the Virginia Tech Hokies chose the Irish after a short period in the portal.
CFB Data: Notre Dame’s 2023 Early Signee Group

Well, college football’s Early Signing Day is in the books (maybe, who knows). It was a whirlwind of activity to say the least and characterized by a ton of last-minute decisions, abundance of continued speculations and social media exchanges that will undoubtedly give us enough to content to carry us through the holidays and well into the New Year. If you were worried that there wouldn’t be enough ammunition to fill small talk during the family gatherings, you’ve been gifted with a bunch of treats.
Red Mountain Athlete Lenox Lawson Signs with Arizona State

Lenox Lawson – one of the most dynamic Arizona athletes in the 2023 class – has signed with Arizona State. Lawson compiled 1,292 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground along with 497 receiving yards and three additional scoress in his senior year at REd Mountain. In his high school career, he averaged 7.7 ryards per carry in his high school career.
Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day ain’t what it used to be

In time, all things will change. From the most important things in life to something as meaningless as college football’s National Signing Day — there’s no getting around the natural erosion and replacement that happens every single year. If you’ve followed college football and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the last two or three decades — you know this to be true.
Top Golf Arizona Guests Get A Rattling Surprise

Top Golf has become a normal hang out all across the country. The Golf/Bar & Restaurant chain has locations all across the country and draws tons of locals and tourists daily! Tourists go to drive gold balls and score points with their interactive driving range, all while sipping on delicious cocktails and foods from their multiple bars and restaurant.
Here’s who will be headlining Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee today announced two musical acts headlining the Verizon Stage at the free Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park. Arizona-grown rock band Jimmy Eat World and award-winning country music artist Lee Brice will perform the evening of Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, respectively.
Phoenix leads nation with biggest decrease in new home listings

November begins a stretch of four months with typically the lowest home sales of the year – including December, January and February – and this November followed suit, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report for November. Seasonality was just one factor contributing to November’s 12% drop in home sales from October in the report’s 53 metro areas as fluctuating interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty weigh on the market. And Phoenix distinguished itself by leading the nation with the biggest decrease in new home listings.
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona

A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction

PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
