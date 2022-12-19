Read full article on original website
Extravagant Christmas light show blinks brightly in central Pa. neighborhood
Aidan Carrigan wires his family’s Lower Paxton Township home with 50,000-plus blinking bulbs, dozens of Christmas figures and oodles of ornaments -- then sets it all to a playlist of favorite yuletide tunes. But all these high-wattage holiday decorations aren’t what sets his own heart aglow.
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County woman convicted of estranged husband’s Valentine’s Day murder
A Lancaster County woman has been convicted of murder for killing her estranged husband on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Lancaster County woman convicted of estranged husband’s …. A Lancaster County woman has been convicted of murder for killing her estranged husband on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Fundraiser...
WGAL
York County shelter providing a place to stay for people in need
YORK, Pa. — People living on the streets in York now have a place to sleep. On Tuesday night, the shelter saw over a dozen men come off the street. They were desperate to warm up and find a place to sleep. On "Code Blue" nights at Lifepath Christian...
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This Holiday
Local or out-of-towner, Lancaster City and the surrounding areas are a haven for cool, characteristic bars. Here are four local favorites worth visiting - especially if you need a break from holiday foods and just want a beer:
WGAL
Family and police in York County looking for missing teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Family and police are looking for help in finding a missing teenage boy in York County. Kadin Black, 19 of Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on the 1st block of Vickilee Drive between Dec. 17 in the early evening and the early morning hours on Dec. 18.
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Dauphin County
PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
Wrightsville resident Steve Webb's woodworking creations give Santa a run for his money
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Veteran might be giving Santa a run for his money this season. Steve Webb, of Wrightsville, says he creates between 400 and 500 wooden toys and boxes in his shop every year. FOX43 Photojournalist Zach Wynn met with Webb to capture his...
WGAL
York County coroner notified of house fire in York County
UPDATE: The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the fire. Fire crews are battling a residential fire in York County. According to emergency dispatch, fire units were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township at 8:30 p.m. Fire crews tell News 8 that it...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
20 years later, triple murder casts a shadow over Christmas memories in Middletown
It had the look of a Christmas Day right out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Twenty years ago, Middletown, Pa., was wrapped in a fresh blanket of new-fallen snow. The world seemed silent and peaceful.
WGAL
Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
WGAL
10-year-old boy, along with 6-year-old brother, lead police on wrong-way chase in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a 10-year-old boy, along with his 6-year-old brother, led police on a wrong-way chase in Gettysburg. Police said the chase happened late Wednesday night. They say the 10-year-old was driving a Ford Explorer the wrong way around a traffic circle on York...
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?
It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street. Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.
$800 in Toys for Tots gifts stolen in string of Dauphin County car thefts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a string of car burglaries throughout the Dauphin County area. According to police, on Dec. 13, officers responded to the 2200 block of Kohn Road for a report of several attempted car break-ins. Upon arrival, police determined that forcible entry...
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
WGAL
Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
Victorian ‘mirror home’ with wrap-around porch, turrets, pocket doors for $419K: Cool Spaces
A Queen Anne Victorian duplex designed with “mirror home” style was the second home to be built on Paxtang Avenue in Paxtang. While the home appears to be one, it’s actually two residences. The half at 128 N. Paxtang Ave. is listed for sale.
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
abc27.com
One killed after York County crash
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, their office was dispatched to the 4000 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township, York County.
