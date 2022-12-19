ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

WGAL

York County shelter providing a place to stay for people in need

YORK, Pa. — People living on the streets in York now have a place to sleep. On Tuesday night, the shelter saw over a dozen men come off the street. They were desperate to warm up and find a place to sleep. On "Code Blue" nights at Lifepath Christian...
WGAL

Family and police in York County looking for missing teen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Family and police are looking for help in finding a missing teenage boy in York County. Kadin Black, 19 of Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on the 1st block of Vickilee Drive between Dec. 17 in the early evening and the early morning hours on Dec. 18.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys home in Dauphin County

PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County coroner notified of house fire in York County

UPDATE: The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the fire. Fire crews are battling a residential fire in York County. According to emergency dispatch, fire units were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township at 8:30 p.m. Fire crews tell News 8 that it...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
PALMYRA, PA
WGAL

Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

One killed after York County crash

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, their office was dispatched to the 4000 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA

