KEYC
Two long-term Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officers are retiring after serving for nearly three decades
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two longtime officers at the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department are hanging up their uniforms. Brad Peterson has been part of the sheriff department for 42 years, 28 of those he has served as the sheriff. Chief Deputy Mike Maurer has been serving law enforcement for 34 years, 26 years in the BEC department.
KEYC
Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
willmarradio.com
Snow causes crashes near Kandiyohi, bus rollover in Carver County
(New Germany, MN) -- Snowy road conditions are blamed for a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Carver County. Waconia Public Schools says a bus driver transporting elementary students near New Germany lost sight of the road and the bus ended up in a ditch turned over on its side. No serious injuries were reported. Students were released to their parents or put on another bus to be transported home. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 202 crashes statewide between 6:30 a-m and 4:30 p-m Wednesday, 16 injury crashes and 199 vehicle spinouts.
myklgr.com
Atwater teen injured in Kandiyohi County collision
An Atwater teenager was injured in a Kandiyohi County crash Wednesday. On Dec. 21, at 10:54 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8. Deputies discovered a 2009 Ford F150 operated by a 18 year old driver from Atwater was east bound on CR 23 when it was struck by a north bound 2021 Kenworth tractor trailer operated by a 45 year old driver from New London.
myklgr.com
Sanborn woman injured in Martin County collision with semi Wednesday
A Sanborn woman was injured Wednesday when the vehicle she was riding in was in a Martini County collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Dec. 21, Elijah David Groeneweg, age 17, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on I-90. Near mile marker 104, at about 12:56 p.m., the pickup was rear-ended on the icy highway by a Peterbilt semitruck being driven by Joshua Roger Dunn, age 30, of Alta Vista, Iowa.
KEYC
Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes due to extreme cold
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For just the second time in the ten-year history of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, the organization has decided to cancel the event for the night of December 22 due to extreme cold temperatures. “For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team...
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson
A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
kduz.com
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will close several facilities due to the hazardous winter weather conditions. The following will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday:. Albert Lea City Hall. Albert Lea Public Library. Recreation Office and City Arena. Transfer Station.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Woman hurt in recent Highway 60 crash
A 32-year-old Good Thunder woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Windom on Highway 60. According to the State Patrol, road conditions were snowy and icy, at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, when the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 86 and Highway 60 in Delafield Township. The...
KEYC
BEC Mental Health Center Approved as a VA Community Care Provider
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Mental health Center has been approved AND it is partnering with the VA community care provider. “Expanding opportunities and trying to reduce those barriers to care, especially something as significant and impactful as mental health,” said Michael Mclaughlin, Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer.
KEYC
Lookout Drive corridor long-term improvement plans
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council adopts its long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive corridor. The future updates will include ADA improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Major overhauls of Lookout Drive, however, are not in the near future.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Highway Department pulls snowplows off roads at 3 p.m. Wednesday
Weather permitting they will be back out in the morning, 12/22/22. Check Mn511 for road conditions. If you need to travel please plan accordingly.
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
KEYC
Meet this week’s Golden Apple recipient, Katelyn Smith
The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will host the inaugural Never Give Up, 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness tomorrow. Golden Apple award recipient Jane Christian teaches hands-on learning to students. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST. This week's Golden Apple award recipient is Jane Christian, a family...
KEYC
Local residents alter travel plans as blizzard conditions move in
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the sunshine, cities around the greater Mankato area continue to prepare for a blizzard to strike. With winds predicted around 40 mph, coupled with freezing temperatures, North Mankato residents say that Thursday afternoon was the calm before the storm. “Oh, it’s Minnesota. So, we...
KEYC
Lake Crystal Principal: there’s room for everyone on the Nice List
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The principal of Lake Crystal elementary is bringing the Christmas spirit to everyone in the school. Mr. Beert has been at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Elementary school for nearly 10 years, and for the last few he has been dressing as an elf to share the spirit of the holidays.
KIMT
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
kduz.com
Two Injured in Wright Co Crash
A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Monticello Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-94 just before 11:00am. The Patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 from Highway 25 and shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
