abc27.com
Lancaster County food bank to open as pop-up homeless shelter
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub is opening its doors to those in need. With temperatures expected to dip in the next few days, they are converting this space into a temporary pop-up shelter. The American Red Cross will deliver around 40 cots on Thursday and help set up a warming center with blankets and bed kits.
abc27.com
Dauphin County teen collects hundreds of socks, blankets for children in need
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County student is once again collecting socks and blankets to help hundreds of children in the Harrisburg community. The Salvation Army in Harrisburg is helping nearly 5,000 children this Christmas season with 1,600 households being served. The Salvation Army building’s gym is turned...
WGAL
Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York
YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
Extravagant Christmas light show blinks brightly in central Pa. neighborhood
Aidan Carrigan wires his family’s Lower Paxton Township home with 50,000-plus blinking bulbs, dozens of Christmas figures and oodles of ornaments -- then sets it all to a playlist of favorite yuletide tunes. But all these high-wattage holiday decorations aren’t what sets his own heart aglow.
abc27.com
Lebanon Bologna Drop to ring in the new year
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon will hold its New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop with a party on South Eighth Street. The event will be held between Chestnut and Cumberland Streets starting at 10 p.m. with music from DJ Ryan Downes. The bologna will be attached to a disco...
abc27.com
Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
abc27.com
New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Dauphin County
PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
WGAL
Family and police in York County looking for missing teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Family and police are looking for help in finding a missing teenage boy in York County. Kadin Black, 19 of Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on the 1st block of Vickilee Drive between Dec. 17 in the early evening and the early morning hours on Dec. 18.
abc27.com
Historical barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.
WGAL
Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
abc27.com
Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
Tyler tries...being a UPS delivery person
HERSHEY, Pa. — The holiday season is here and you may have packages being delivered to your doorstep. Or, have you ever thought about what it takes to do the job?. FOX43's Tyler Hatfield hopped into the big, brown and familiar package car to get an inside look of what it takes to be UPS delivery person.
WGAL
uLocal: Snowy videos from south-central Pennsylvania
ULocal members are sharing their snow videos with WGAL. We're putting some of them together on this page. Above, you can see some beautiful drone video of the snow-blanketed campus at Elizabethtown College. Want to share your photos and videos with WGAL? Find out how here.
$800 in Toys for Tots gifts stolen in string of Dauphin County car thefts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a string of car burglaries throughout the Dauphin County area. According to police, on Dec. 13, officers responded to the 2200 block of Kohn Road for a report of several attempted car break-ins. Upon arrival, police determined that forcible entry...
‘Exactly where I belong’: New lawmakers from Allegheny County enter Harrisburg storm
Allegheny County elected four first-time state lawmakers this November. They bring experience with today's hottest political issues. The post ‘Exactly where I belong’: New lawmakers from Allegheny County enter Harrisburg storm appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
Harlem Globetrotter gives back to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays bring with it the season of giving and one Harlem Globetrotter lent a helping hand to Harrisburg. Chris “Handles” Franklin partnered with local charities and businesses to help provide food like chicken, ham, and canned goods to those in need on Sunday morning. Franklin, a coach for the Harlem […]
