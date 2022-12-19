Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Pet of the Week
BANGOR – Our weekly pet from the Bangor Humane Society, this time around, was a small pup named Siren. He got his name for the way he howls when he gets left alone for too long. For all the details on this sweet little guy, watch the full video...
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
wabi.tv
One Maine family’s Christmas diorama 40-years in the making
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - You may need a map to navigate through Grammy’s Village. The town has over 100 houses and 1,000 people and continues to grow each year. “It’s a labor of love. It takes us about three and a half days, right after Thanksgiving, to put it all together. But, it’s something that everybody looks forward to when they come to visit us,” said Pauline Miller.
wabi.tv
Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation for its Christmas Program
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation today for its Christmas program from Jake Marden of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage. The donation is through Marden’s Red Stocking Program where customers are asked to round up their purchase during checkout at Marden’s stores....
wabi.tv
12 Days of Riffmas wraps with day of heartwarming surprises
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor musician spent the day sharing kindness and giving back to others around the area. Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riffmas. He takes the tips and donations from his performances and gives 500-dollars to families in need.
wabi.tv
Coats of Kindness
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis has teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners to collect winter coats for those in need. “Gently worn” coats of all sizes can be dropped off at Gold Star Cleaners locations in Penobscot County where the coats will be cleaned for free and given to Penquis for distribution.
wabi.tv
Winterport boy has Christmas wish fulfilled with hospital toy delivery, successful surgery
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - One young boy from Winterport is proving to be a Christmas miracle in more ways than one. We first told you about Grayson Witham earlier this week. The five-year-old suffers from a rare genetic disease and recently learned he’d need both kidneys removed. When Grayson...
wabi.tv
Seven displaced following Bangor fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
wabi.tv
Bangor community hosts candlelight vigil for homeless
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community lit up the night with the most darkness with a candlelight vigil honoring those lost in the past year. The annual event outside the Hope House draws attention to the homelessness crisis in Bangor as the nights grow longer and colder. Bruce Hews...
wabi.tv
Loaves & Fishes initiates campaign to feed kids over February vacation
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For many people, the holiday season is a joyful time with holiday parties and family time that includes good food and gifts. But for many others, food insecurity can hit especially hard, not just around the holidays, but well after. After a successful campaign to help...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Want to Take a Tour of the UMaine Home Made from a 3D Printer?
Can you believe we are at the point in time where an entire home can be created from a 3D printer?. And not just a generic tiny model either. We're talking a real place you can live in. The University of Maine unveiled on November 21 "the first 3D-printed house...
wabi.tv
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called to an area near the Airport Mall on Union Street Thursday afternoon after the discovery of a body in a field. Police say they have been able to identify the man, and next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
wabi.tv
Dollar General opens in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular chain store has come to Bangor. Dollar General has opened at the former Walgreens location on Oak Street. The store opened its doors Monday, and they say they are ready to serve the people of Bangor. For more information on the store, you can...
wabi.tv
Millinocket Marathon and Half race proceeds go back to the community
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition that brings runners from all around the country is helping out one Maine community in a big way. The Millinocket Marathon & Half race has been bringing visitors to the region since 2015. In addition to drumming up business in the area, the...
wabi.tv
Amid holiday rush, keep in mind safe shopping practices
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Christmas just a few days away, some of us are still rushing around to finish the last of our holiday shopping. The Bangor Police Department is reminding shoppers to slow down and keep some common-sense safety tips in mind. One bit of advice is making...
wabi.tv
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
Comments / 0