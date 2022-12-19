ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - You may need a map to navigate through Grammy’s Village. The town has over 100 houses and 1,000 people and continues to grow each year. “It’s a labor of love. It takes us about three and a half days, right after Thanksgiving, to put it all together. But, it’s something that everybody looks forward to when they come to visit us,” said Pauline Miller.

