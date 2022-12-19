ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Pet of the Week

BANGOR – Our weekly pet from the Bangor Humane Society, this time around, was a small pup named Siren. He got his name for the way he howls when he gets left alone for too long. For all the details on this sweet little guy, watch the full video...
BANGOR, ME
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

One Maine family’s Christmas diorama 40-years in the making

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - You may need a map to navigate through Grammy’s Village. The town has over 100 houses and 1,000 people and continues to grow each year. “It’s a labor of love. It takes us about three and a half days, right after Thanksgiving, to put it all together. But, it’s something that everybody looks forward to when they come to visit us,” said Pauline Miller.
ORRINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

12 Days of Riffmas wraps with day of heartwarming surprises

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor musician spent the day sharing kindness and giving back to others around the area. Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riffmas. He takes the tips and donations from his performances and gives 500-dollars to families in need.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Coats of Kindness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis has teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners to collect winter coats for those in need. “Gently worn” coats of all sizes can be dropped off at Gold Star Cleaners locations in Penobscot County where the coats will be cleaned for free and given to Penquis for distribution.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Seven displaced following Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor community hosts candlelight vigil for homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community lit up the night with the most darkness with a candlelight vigil honoring those lost in the past year. The annual event outside the Hope House draws attention to the homelessness crisis in Bangor as the nights grow longer and colder. Bruce Hews...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Loaves & Fishes initiates campaign to feed kids over February vacation

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For many people, the holiday season is a joyful time with holiday parties and family time that includes good food and gifts. But for many others, food insecurity can hit especially hard, not just around the holidays, but well after. After a successful campaign to help...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called to an area near the Airport Mall on Union Street Thursday afternoon after the discovery of a body in a field. Police say they have been able to identify the man, and next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Dollar General opens in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular chain store has come to Bangor. Dollar General has opened at the former Walgreens location on Oak Street. The store opened its doors Monday, and they say they are ready to serve the people of Bangor. For more information on the store, you can...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Amid holiday rush, keep in mind safe shopping practices

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Christmas just a few days away, some of us are still rushing around to finish the last of our holiday shopping. The Bangor Police Department is reminding shoppers to slow down and keep some common-sense safety tips in mind. One bit of advice is making...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy