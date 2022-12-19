Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Related
WHEC TV-10
Man convicted of running unlicensed bitcoin exchange biz
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man was convicted Thursday of running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange business and laundering over $10 million in proceeds of romance scams and other internet frauds following a two-week federal trial. Prosecutors said Ian Freeman “created a business that catered to fraudsters” by...
WHEC TV-10
Warren Jeffs’ nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister’s 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas. In court...
WHEC TV-10
Arizona’s lawyers: Lake challenge of gov’s loss lacks merit
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. Lake also never established her claim...
WHEC TV-10
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial...
WHEC TV-10
California judge rejects new trial for Scott Peterson in 2002 slayings of wife Laci and unborn child
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — California judge rejects new trial for Scott Peterson in 2002 slayings of wife Laci and unborn child. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul vetoes a bill to allow some Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have allowed certain Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years of service. The Monroe County Legislature, County Executive Adam Bello, and Sheriff Todd Baxter supported the measure. The New York State Legislature approved it. It...
WHEC TV-10
State lawmakers introduce legislation to raise their pay to $142,000 per year
ALBANY, N.Y. – New York State lawmakers are considering a proposal to raise their own pay by 29%. Democrats introduced legislation late Monday that would raise lawmaker pay from $110,000 per year to $142,000 per year starting on January 1st. A special session could happen as soon as Thursday to vote on the bill.
WHEC TV-10
New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary will open on December 29
NEW YORK — New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on Thursday, December 29. However, it won’t be in Rochester. The first sale will be at a dispensary in Manhattan operated by the non-profit Housing Works, which provides HIV/AIDS services. It’s the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.
WHEC TV-10
GOP’s Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent has officially conceded the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District after his defeat in November by Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Kent said Wednesday that he called Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory, The...
WHEC TV-10
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The outskirts of Kingman, Arizona, used to be a place where pilots would train and recreationists tested their all-terrain vehicles. The dry and empty landscape has since morphed into something much more green that supports pistachio and almond orchards, as well as garlic and potato fields, in a climate similar to California’s Central Valley. The crops are fed by groundwater that also serves the city of Kingman.
WHEC TV-10
South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents on Wednesday ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The...
WHEC TV-10
Feds launching review of mine at site of endangered flower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Just days after U.S. wildlife officials declared a Nevada wildflower endangered at the site of a proposed lithium mine, federal land managers are initiating a review of the latest project plans the developer says will allow the mine and flower to co-exist. The Interior Department’s...
WHEC TV-10
Freight train carrying iron ore derails in California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A freight train carrying iron ore derailed Tuesday morning in Southern California, officials said. About 23 cars of the Union Pacific train derailed around 8 a.m. in the city of Victorville, more than 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the railroad.
WHEC TV-10
New York State Climate Action Council approves plan to reduce carbon emissions
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Climate Action Council adopted a plan with a 19 to 3 vote to create a carbon neutral economy to fight climate change. The plan outlines the action the state needs to reduce carbon emissions by 40% and get 70% of its electricity from renewable sources, mostly solar and wind, by 2030. The state also aims to become net zero for carbon emissions in its electricity sector by 2040 and completely net zero by 2050.
Comments / 0