WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Civic Center Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Civic Center Drive in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic impacted
MONROE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash with injuries on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Greenup Street in Covington. A car has struck a pole.
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township
SHERWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Cayton Road and Hopeful Church Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Cayton Road and Hopeful Church Road in Florence.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after standoff on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:40 p.m.:. A Cincinnati man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit and eventual standoff in Warren County Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to I-71 on reports of
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore at Mack Road in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in College Hill Thursday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Galbraith Road. Officers on scene found two shooting victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the
OSHP: 1 dead, multiple others injured after crash on I-75
Ohio State Highway Patrol said all northbound lanes of I-75 were closed near SR-122 after a crash involving eight vehicles.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries, possible entrapment, on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Use caution in this area.
Fox 19
Covington police issue Golden Alert for missing 76-year-old man
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Covington police, in conjunction with the Kenton County Emergency Management, issued a Golden Alert Thursday for a missing 76-year-old man with Sundowner's Syndrome and Dementia. Police say Edward Allen Wischer was reported missing Wednesday by his family members and was last seen Monday at 1:46 p.m.
Fox 19
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people including an infant were injured in a crash Monday afternoon. The two-car crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia. An Amelia man, 28-year-old Alexander Mckenzie, was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line. Mckenzie hit
WLWT 5
Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton
DAYTON, Ky. — Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton.
Fox 19
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound
1-year-old killed in crash with tow truck
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was killed Monday after the car they were in collided with a tow truck on its way to another crash, authorities said. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews responded to a collision on I-75 by Northwoods Avenue in Tipp City. A tow truck on its way to […]
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on OH-28 in Miami Township
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on OH-28 in Miami Township.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton.
Fox 19
I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended
WLWT 5
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road.
