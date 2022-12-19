ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in College Hill Thursday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Galbraith Road. Officers on scene found two shooting victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Covington police issue Golden Alert for missing 76-year-old man

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Covington police, in conjunction with the Kenton County Emergency Management, issued a Golden Alert Thursday for a missing 76-year-old man with Sundowner’s Syndrome and Dementia. Police say Edward Allen Wischer was reported missing Wednesday by his family members and was last seen Monday at 1:46 p.m....
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people including an infant were injured in a crash Monday afternoon. The two-car crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia. An Amelia man, 28-year-old Alexander Mckenzie, was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line. Mckenzie hit...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
DAYTON, KY
Fox 19

Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1-year-old killed in crash with tow truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was killed Monday after the car they were in collided with a tow truck on its way to another crash, authorities said. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews responded to a collision on I-75 by Northwoods Avenue in Tipp City. A tow truck on its way to […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended...
CINCINNATI, OH

