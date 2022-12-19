ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
COLORADO STATE
K99

What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?

Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
BOULDER, CO
K99

Colorado Unearthed: Fossil Discovery Shows Evidence of Rainforest

Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in

Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
GREELEY, CO
K99

It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air

On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold

With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on Thursday, ranchers rusedh Wednesday to prepare cattle and livestock for the potentially deadly drop in degrees. Alex Rose reports. How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold. With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on...
DENVER, CO
K99

Boulder Library Closes After High Meth Levels Discovered Inside

A pest problem or an emergency repair are both fairly common reasons that a public place might need to temporarily close its doors, but a library in Boulder is facing a different sort of issue that's forcing visitors to stay away for the time being. The city's of Boulder's main...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
DENVER, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado

Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 people at Colorado resort

According to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue, seven people at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center got sick on Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak. Aurora Fire Rescue began receiving reports of several sick people at the resort at around 5 PM on Tuesday. Upon arrival, EMS began triage protocol and treatment of patients.
AURORA, CO
