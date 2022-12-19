ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two York! Knicks' Brunson, Randle Earn Player of the Week Noms

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPIjA_0jo8q1rn00

Though the New York Knicks' representatives fell short of the honor, this week's Eastern Conference Player of the Week proceedings had an intriguing metropolitan flair.

The New York Knicks ' seven has been officially commemorated by the NBA, as both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle were nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award.

While both Knicks missed out on the award itself ... Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell took home the honor ... their respective nominations serve as official recognition from the Association of New York's steady rise to the East's top six. The Knicks (17-13) currently hold the final automatic spot in the premature conference playoff picture thanks to an active seven-game winning streak, the longest in the NBA after Sunday's action.

Brunson and Randle, each playing on the first year of nine-figure contracts bestowed by Knicks management, have lived up to $100 million-plus billing and their impact has been noticeable and then some in this lucrative stretch. Already serving as the team's top two scorers, the two went into overdrive as the Knicks embarked upon a road trip that went through two Chicago and a Sunday evening capper in Indiana.

For Brunson, it's seen by some as a minor miracle that he was even able to take the floor for last week's games: the point guard had to leave the prior Sunday's game against Sacramento with an apparent ankle injury and was more or less a game-time decision for the first half of the doubleheader in Chicago on Wednesday. Brunson responded with 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting in the 128-120 overtime victory, the last of that haul coming on a sealing three-pointer that sent defender Alex Caruso tumbling to the hardwood.

The former Dallas Maverick also reached 30 points in Sunday's 109-106 win over the Indiana Pacers, two nights after he had 22 more in part two of the Chicago pair. In addition to his scoring, Brunson also averaged 5.3 assists and two steals in the three games.

Randle, the Knicks' overall leading scorer, averaged a double-double in the last three games with 25-point and 13-rebound averages. He fell just three assists short of a triple-double in the Wednesday win, coupling those seven with 31 points and 13 rebounds. Randle also had three steals in the latter victory over the Bulls, his best output since Nov. 25's loss to Portland.

In the wake of Mitchell's victory, earned through a 32-point average in the Cavaliers' four games last week, the New York City metropolitan area was well-represented in the weekly honors. With Brunson and Randle repping Manhattan, the Brooklyn Nets were likewise showcased with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving also earning de facto honorable mentions. Brooklyn would've had the NBA's longest winning streak if not for the Knicks, having earned a win in each of its last six.

Floridian opponents Paolo Banchero (Orlando) and Tyler Herro (Miami) rounded out the list of Eastern nominees while Denver's Nikola Jokić earned the nod in the West.

Brunson, Randle, and the Knicks will look to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night when New York opens a four-game holiday homestand against the defending champion Golden State Warriors (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
theknickswall

An Off-The-Beaten-Path Knicks Trade Target

The Knicks are clicking right now, but there are still lingering issues with this roster that need resolution. Could Minnesota hold the key?. Tom Thibodeau’s choice to switch to a nine-man rotation has, to this point, paid dividends for New York. Relying on the kids has been something that many Knick fans have been preaching for the last year or so now, and it has finally come to fruition. Not only is the team utilizing the youth in the rotation, but they’re winning games because of it. With the success that the Knicks have had, where does that leave their reserves?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports

The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CHICAGO, IL
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
592
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy