ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Arizona man allegedly killed stepfather after returning from Christmas dinner

GILBERT, Ariz. — A man in Gilbert, Arizona allegedly killed his stepfather after returning from Christmas dinner, officials say. On Sunday just before 4:30 p.m., Gilbert Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to respond to a report that a car had backed into a house near Recker and Warner roads. When officers arrived, they found an 80-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside the car.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Man who allegedly killed woman in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp arrested

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who reportedly hit and killed a woman on the Loop 101 off-ramp has been arrested. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of Tolleson, AZ was arrested on Monday in connection with Cortez’s death. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the crash and the death of Nichole Cortez, 33.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say

PHOENIX - A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car. Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two car crash in northern Peoria sends four to hospital

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-car crash in northern Peoria has sent four people to the hospital. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Peoria firefighters responded to the report of a crash near 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place. When they arrived, crews found four adults at the scene that had serious injuries.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy