Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killed
GILBERT, Ariz. - On the night of Christmas Day, tragedy struck in Gilbert, Arizona. At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle that had crashed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads.
Suspect sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing Valley tow truck driver
PHOENIX — The suspect convicted of killing a tow truck driver in Phoenix last year has recently been sentenced to spend the next 22 years in prison. Luis Delgadillo-Garcia, 31, was sentenced last month to the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and vehicle theft, court records show.
Arizona man allegedly killed stepfather after returning from Christmas dinner
GILBERT, Ariz. — A man in Gilbert, Arizona allegedly killed his stepfather after returning from Christmas dinner, officials say. On Sunday just before 4:30 p.m., Gilbert Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to respond to a report that a car had backed into a house near Recker and Warner roads. When officers arrived, they found an 80-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside the car.
AZFamily
Man who allegedly killed woman in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp arrested
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who reportedly hit and killed a woman on the Loop 101 off-ramp has been arrested. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of Tolleson, AZ was arrested on Monday in connection with Cortez’s death. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the crash and the death of Nichole Cortez, 33.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighters' home in Glendale burglarized; dog and many other items went missing
GLENDALE, Ariz. - For two Phoenix firefighters, 2022's Christmas was anything but merry. According to a Facebook post made by Jacob Normali on his Facebook profile, his house in Glendale was broken into on Christmas morning. "Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of things were taken. Guns, all my personal...
AZFamily
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
One dead, another hurt after shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road
One person is dead and another is hurt after a reported shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
AZFamily
West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Investigation underway after man found shot behind Phoenix business
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot behind a business in Phoenix on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Firefighters’ dog missing after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix firefighters who were on duty on Christmas Eve came home to find someone had ransacked their house, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. They’re most concerned about their dog, who ran off during the early morning burglary in Glendale on Sunday. Glendale...
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
KTAR.com
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
KTAR.com
Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries
PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
fox10phoenix.com
Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say
PHOENIX - A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car. Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter near Central and Glendale
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter near Central and Glendale avenues in central Phoenix late Saturday.
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
AZFamily
Two car crash in northern Peoria sends four to hospital
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-car crash in northern Peoria has sent four people to the hospital. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Peoria firefighters responded to the report of a crash near 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place. When they arrived, crews found four adults at the scene that had serious injuries.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
12 News
