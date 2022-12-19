Read full article on original website
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WESH
Orlando International Airport sees rush of travelers headed to holiday destinations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas is just three days away and people are working to get where they need to be ahead of the holidays. Another factor for urgent travel includes weather that’s sweeping through parts of the country. This morning, Orlando International Airport saw a number of delays.
WESH
Winter weather threatens holiday travel plans at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holidays are here and, somehow, a nasty winter storm is coming just in time. The National Weather Service warns that "dangerous travel is expected for many areas." Flight cancellations and delays are expected across the country, and some have already begun out west. Multiple airlines...
fox35orlando.com
Potential 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel plans in and out of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous blizzard moving across the U.S. could become a "bomb cyclone" with damaging winds that is also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The winter storm is expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze...
veronews.com
Elite Airways says it still plans to resume flights to Vero shortly
Elite Airways president John Pearsall said last weekend he expects the carrier to resume commercial jet service at Vero Beach Regional Airport early next year. “We intend to return first quarter 2023,” Pearsall texted Saturday in response to questions from Vero Beach 32963. Elite will issue a press release...
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
WESH
Freeze watches, warnings take effect in Central Florida ahead of cold front
Florida is getting closer to the arctic cold front that is blasting most of the United States with dangerously low temperatures. The front is anticipated to reach Florida on Friday. With lows below zero during the holiday weekend, the Panhandle and North Florida may experience the coldest weather. As far south as Central Florida, including Tampa and Orlando, it could become bitterly cold.
allears.net
A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon
Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
5 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
Vandals damage system built to protect Volusia County coast after hurricane, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
veronews.com
Moorings pool home with dock has ‘best view on all of Springline’
While living in the British Virgin Islands, Ed and Barbara Pascoe heard about Vero Beach from their neighbor, Sandy Koufax, who was familiar with Vero from attending spring training here while pitching for the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers. Years later, when the Pascoes decided it was time to find a summer...
After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dear Santa, Hi! Been a looooong time since I last wrote to you. Thanks for the Hank Aaron baseball glove you brought me back then. I guess I should have asked you for Hammerin’ Hank’s skill at throwing, catching and hitting homers, too. Oh well, live and learn. Anyway, I am writing to you this […] The post After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WESH
First-time homebuyers in Central Florida struggling to find starter homes
ORLANDO, Fla. — Owning a home is a big part of the American dream, so many of us grew up living or wanting. But now, that dream is fading for countless first-time homebuyers for a unique reason. Houses that used to be built for them are vanishing, including houses...
WESH
I-4 express lanes have reduced general use drivers’ travel times, transportation officials say
For a good part of 2022, drivers on I-4 have had the option of paying a toll in hopes of opting out of I-4 congestion. WESH 2 News found out how many people are using the express lanes. “I love the express lanes,” Stacy Bibb said. She drives the...
WESH
Companies offering affordable housing struggle to meet demand as Central Florida rents soar
On West Colonial Drive, an Orlando hotel with a troubled past is now the Colonial Gardens Apartments. Over 200 rooms have been converted to studio units, which have become a lifeline for renters like Gibran Casas. "We found this listing and I was like, that can't be right,” Casas said....
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
WESH
'It's everywhere': Bethune Beach community deals with excess sand
BETHUNE BEACH, Fla. — Communities up and down the Central Florida coast are looking for sand. It's sand to replenish beaches devastated by Ian and Nicole. Decades of dredging from the ocean and intracoastal waterways have created shortages. A beach town in Volusia County has more sand than they...
This Florida Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities
WalletHub found the best U.S. cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
disneyfanatic.com
National Weather Service Issues Safety Brief for Floridians Prepping for Christmas Freeze
Florida, home of The Walt Disney World Resort, is known as The Sunshine State and for its beaches and other cliche icons for summer and heat. But this Christmas weekend, the Southern-most of “the lower 48” states will be anything but warm, especially at Disney World, Universal Studios, and the rest of Central Florida.
WESH
Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent
When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
