ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Elite Airways says it still plans to resume flights to Vero shortly

Elite Airways president John Pearsall said last weekend he expects the carrier to resume commercial jet service at Vero Beach Regional Airport early next year. “We intend to return first quarter 2023,” Pearsall texted Saturday in response to questions from Vero Beach 32963. Elite will issue a press release...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Freeze watches, warnings take effect in Central Florida ahead of cold front

Florida is getting closer to the arctic cold front that is blasting most of the United States with dangerously low temperatures. The front is anticipated to reach Florida on Friday. With lows below zero during the holiday weekend, the Panhandle and North Florida may experience the coldest weather. As far south as Central Florida, including Tampa and Orlando, it could become bitterly cold.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon

Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Moorings pool home with dock has ‘best view on all of Springline’

While living in the British Virgin Islands, Ed and Barbara Pascoe heard about Vero Beach from their neighbor, Sandy Koufax, who was familiar with Vero from attending spring training here while pitching for the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers. Years later, when the Pascoes decided it was time to find a summer...
VERO BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dear Santa, Hi! Been a looooong time since I last wrote to you. Thanks for the Hank Aaron baseball glove you brought me back then. I guess I should have asked you for Hammerin’ Hank’s skill at throwing, catching and hitting homers, too. Oh well, live and learn. Anyway, I am writing to you this […] The post After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent

When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy