Tampa, FL

wfla.com

Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need

Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
10 Tampa Bay

Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
fox13news.com

Body camera: Great-grandma, child rescued after driver reverses over them

In Tampa, when an 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were struck by a car, they were trapped underneath. Neighbors and an officer teamed up to carefully remove them from underneath the vehicle. DISCLAIMER: Some may find the footage to be disturbing. Tampa police blurred the faces of the good Samaritans and victims. The rest of the video remains unedited.
thatssotampa.com

Tampa gets its very first “Chipotlane” on Dale Mabry

Meet me in the Chipotlane. That’s right, Tampa has its very first Chipotle Drive-thru restaurant at 8301 N Dale Mabry Hwy. It’s not a traditional drive-thru, of course. There’s no intercom or ordering window. The designated pickup lanes are for folks ordering on the Chipotle app/website. Just place your order online and roll up at the estimated pickup time.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Channelside District, Tampa

Channelside District in Tampa is one of the most famous attractions in Hillsborough County, Florida. A waterfront neighborhood district overlooking two water channels of Tampa, Channelside District is home to dozens of interesting restaurants, entertainment centers, and tourist hotspots. Among the most famous attractions here is The Florida Aquarium, the...
fox13news.com

Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
fox13news.com

Watch: Good Samaritans, police help great-grandmother, child trapped under car in Tampa parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were returning from a grocery store when a driver backed out of a parking spot in a Tampa apartment complex and reversed over them, police said. With the help of neighbors, a hydraulic jack, and first responders, they were pulled from underneath the vehicle. It was all captured on body camera.
