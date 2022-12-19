Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing ProblemsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Freeze warnings are in effect throughout the Tampa Bay region ahead of the Christmas cold storm.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
wfla.com
Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need
Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area man shows appreciation to essential workers through Lunch For Heroes
TAMPA, Fla. - Patrick Rhodes has a heart of gold. He gives his time to show appreciation to essential workers. "I have two jobs, and I'm able to squeeze in time to give back," said Rhodes. "I think we can all set aside an hour or so to reach back to our community."
fox13news.com
Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December...
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
Tampa woman rescues Christmas for families she's never met
Christmas often brings out the best in people, but one Tampa woman goes to great lengths to rescue the holiday for families she's never met.
fox13news.com
Body camera: Great-grandma, child rescued after driver reverses over them
In Tampa, when an 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were struck by a car, they were trapped underneath. Neighbors and an officer teamed up to carefully remove them from underneath the vehicle. DISCLAIMER: Some may find the footage to be disturbing. Tampa police blurred the faces of the good Samaritans and victims. The rest of the video remains unedited.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa gets its very first “Chipotlane” on Dale Mabry
Meet me in the Chipotlane. That’s right, Tampa has its very first Chipotle Drive-thru restaurant at 8301 N Dale Mabry Hwy. It’s not a traditional drive-thru, of course. There’s no intercom or ordering window. The designated pickup lanes are for folks ordering on the Chipotle app/website. Just place your order online and roll up at the estimated pickup time.
New coffee shop in South Tampa to employ people with disabilities
A new coffee shop called CUP will open in Feb. in South Tampa. It will employ people with disabilities.
mynews13.com
Lakeland responds to record-number drivers with multi-million dollar plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas
Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family, after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.
fox13news.com
Great-grandmother rescued from under car in Tampa parking lot dies from injuries, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - An elderly woman who was run over by a car in a Tampa parking lot while pushing her great-granddaughter in a stroller has died from her injuries, days after she and the toddler were both rescued from underneath the vehicle by good Samaritans. Tampa police said the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Channelside District, Tampa
Channelside District in Tampa is one of the most famous attractions in Hillsborough County, Florida. A waterfront neighborhood district overlooking two water channels of Tampa, Channelside District is home to dozens of interesting restaurants, entertainment centers, and tourist hotspots. Among the most famous attractions here is The Florida Aquarium, the...
FHP searches for driver involved in Tampa hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a driver involved in an early morning crash. The driver of the first vehicle failed to stop and left the scene of the crash.
Battle brews over who’s responsible for dangerous holes in Pinellas neighborhood road
Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.
fox13news.com
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
Ian Beckles' Dignitary cafe hosts 'Merryjuana Christmas Party' and concert on Friday
TRC helps with the holidaze spirit.
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
What Tampa Bay holiday events are open Christmas Day?
There are many holiday locations and events across the Tampa Bay area that are open for families to visit on Christmas Day.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Watch: Good Samaritans, police help great-grandmother, child trapped under car in Tampa parking lot
TAMPA, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were returning from a grocery store when a driver backed out of a parking spot in a Tampa apartment complex and reversed over them, police said. With the help of neighbors, a hydraulic jack, and first responders, they were pulled from underneath the vehicle. It was all captured on body camera.
