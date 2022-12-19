Read full article on original website
WMAZ
13Investigates: No co-responder teams in Central Georgia 6 months after law
Several agencies tell 13WMAZ they're working with their community service board to have an on-call clinician. The law does not require agencies to have teams.
fox5atlanta.com
'Daddy!': Georgia military dad surprises daughter by coming home for Christmas
CANTON, Ga. - Christmas came early for a little Georgia girl when she got a big surprise at her school. Zaria was learning in her classroom at the Goddard School of Canton when she got a surprise visitor - her dad Private First Class Mikhail Robinson, who had returned home from deployment early.
wfxl.com
Phoebe performs region's first valve-in-valve replacements
The Phoebe Heart & Vascular team continues its long history of bringing groundbreaking cardiology treatments to south Georgia. Phoebe’s experts recently completed two advanced valve-in-valve replacements, marking the first time both procedures had been performed in the region. “For decades at Phoebe, we have been committed to providing cutting-edge...
WMAZ
Cotton farmers donate 12,000 pairs of socks to homeless shelters across Georgia
ATLANTA — As the state braces for an arctic blast, the Georgia Cotton Commission is helping some of the most vulnerable residents stay warm. The organization of cotton farmers donated 12,000 pairs of socks to various homeless shelters in Georgia on Thursday. From Albany, Valdosta, Columbus, Athens, Macon and...
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
Colony Bank Donates $500,000 Through Georgia Heart Hospital Program
FITZGERALD, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Colony Bank today announced that it has donated $500,000 to 10 rural hospitals throughout Georgia as part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. This program aims to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to many patients throughout Georgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005590/en/ Colony Bank donates $500,000 through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program (Photo: Business Wire)
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Putnam County resident wins state conservation photo contest
Putnam County resident Rita Harman recently won the a state conservation photo contest sponsored by the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts. The annual GACD Photo Contest is open to all amateur photographers who reside in Georgia. Contestants are allowed to enter as many as five photos each year that each fit into one of the following four categories: conservation practices, close-up conservation, conservation in action and agriculture and conservation across Georgia. Photos are judged on technical merit and composition. GACD selects one photo from all submissions for the State winner, who receives recognition and a cash prize. State level winning photo will be on display at the State USDA-NRCS office in Athens, GA and used in future publications. All submissions, not just the winner, are sent to the National Association of Conservation District (NACD) for participation in the NACD Photo Contest.
'We're real prepared' | Metro Atlanta homeowners brace for Georgia's flash freeze
ATLANTA — The temperature is dropping fast and as it does, there are three main things people should protect: Pipes, plants and pets. People in metro Atlanta are also preparing in their own way. “I’m just bundling up cooking some soup,” Oscar Brown said as he loaded up his...
Christmas toy bandit strikes Atlanta nonprofit
Atlanta Christmas toy bandit keeps targeting nonprofit Empty Stocking Fund and stealing toys meant for needy children.
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors Outside
We love hosting family and friends in the Greater Atlanta area at the holidays, but let's be honest: sometimes, you just have to get out of the house. So when the indoors gets a little too crowded after some of the holiday cheer has worn off, we usually suggest an outdoor outing that blends unique Georgia stops, a natural high and space to roam.
hwy.co
Explore North Georgia’s Beautiful Wine Country
You may not have considered Georgia a wine country, but maybe you should. North Georgia is home to the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, making it a prime destination for nature lovers. Thanks to the geography of these mountain ranges, it is also home to North Georgia wine. This makes it a destination for wine lovers, too.
WJCL
Mattie's Call issued following disappearance of 7-month-old baby in Georgia
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the mother of Jonha Harrison gave the child to the man she believed was the child's father for about 2 weeks.
WRDW-TV
Grandma’s death spurs call for changes in Ga. street-racing laws
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia woman is calling for changes in state law after a street race accident claimed the life of her mother. Shameka Harris-Bush and her son are still grieving after their family member was hit and killed. She had just dropped off a friend — the...
Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure
Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
wgac.com
Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia?
Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia? The original title was The One Horse Open Sleigh and it dates back to 1857. According to songhall.org, James Pierpont penned the Christmas favorite in Savannah during a Thanksgiving service. The article also noted that the Unitarian Church where Pierpont played the organ and...
WMAZ
Central Georgia food delivery drivers explain how tips help
The DoorDash app automatically suggests a tip based on your distance from the restaurant. However, the standard tipping amount is anywhere from 15% to 20%
saportareport.com
Introducing the Chuck-will’s-widow: Georgia Audubon’s New Species of Concern
A bird that is heard far more often than seen, the Chuck-will’s-widow’s distinctive call may be heard singing its name at dusk across the Georgia landscape on spring and summer evenings. Very little is known about this elusive, nocturnal species, in part, because they are notoriously difficult to locate. Their beautiful, mottled brown plumage provides perfect camouflage as they roost during daylight hours amongst dried leaves and tree branches. Georgia Audubon hopes to help fill in some of the data gaps for this near-threatened species and create more suitable habitat to help these birds, and, as such, we have selected the Chuck-will’s-widow as our next species of concern.
Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives, holiday travel human trafficking, more jobs
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 19 edition of Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives over the weekend in Atlanta, holiday travelers should be on the lookout for human trafficking victims, and more jobs are coming to Georgia. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
WALB 10
South Georgia fire chief covers fire risks ahead of arctic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With an arctic blast set to cover much of the country on or before Christmas, are there fire risks that come with using appliances to heat your home? WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local fire chief who gave advice on how you can stay safe and warm during frigid days.
