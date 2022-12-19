ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wfxl.com

Phoebe performs region's first valve-in-valve replacements

The Phoebe Heart & Vascular team continues its long history of bringing groundbreaking cardiology treatments to south Georgia. Phoebe’s experts recently completed two advanced valve-in-valve replacements, marking the first time both procedures had been performed in the region. “For decades at Phoebe, we have been committed to providing cutting-edge...
GEORGIA STATE
Evie M.

A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Colony Bank Donates $500,000 Through Georgia Heart Hospital Program

FITZGERALD, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Colony Bank today announced that it has donated $500,000 to 10 rural hospitals throughout Georgia as part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. This program aims to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to many patients throughout Georgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005590/en/ Colony Bank donates $500,000 through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Putnam County resident wins state conservation photo contest

Putnam County resident Rita Harman recently won the a state conservation photo contest sponsored by the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts. The annual GACD Photo Contest is open to all amateur photographers who reside in Georgia. Contestants are allowed to enter as many as five photos each year that each fit into one of the following four categories: conservation practices, close-up conservation, conservation in action and agriculture and conservation across Georgia. Photos are judged on technical merit and composition. GACD selects one photo from all submissions for the State winner, who receives recognition and a cash prize. State level winning photo will be on display at the State USDA-NRCS office in Athens, GA and used in future publications. All submissions, not just the winner, are sent to the National Association of Conservation District (NACD) for participation in the NACD Photo Contest.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
hwy.co

Explore North Georgia’s Beautiful Wine Country

You may not have considered Georgia a wine country, but maybe you should. North Georgia is home to the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, making it a prime destination for nature lovers. Thanks to the geography of these mountain ranges, it is also home to North Georgia wine. This makes it a destination for wine lovers, too.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure

Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia?

Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia? The original title was The One Horse Open Sleigh and it dates back to 1857. According to songhall.org, James Pierpont penned the Christmas favorite in Savannah during a Thanksgiving service. The article also noted that the Unitarian Church where Pierpont played the organ and...
SAVANNAH, GA
saportareport.com

Introducing the Chuck-will’s-widow: Georgia Audubon’s New Species of Concern

A bird that is heard far more often than seen, the Chuck-will’s-widow’s distinctive call may be heard singing its name at dusk across the Georgia landscape on spring and summer evenings. Very little is known about this elusive, nocturnal species, in part, because they are notoriously difficult to locate. Their beautiful, mottled brown plumage provides perfect camouflage as they roost during daylight hours amongst dried leaves and tree branches. Georgia Audubon hopes to help fill in some of the data gaps for this near-threatened species and create more suitable habitat to help these birds, and, as such, we have selected the Chuck-will’s-widow as our next species of concern.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

South Georgia fire chief covers fire risks ahead of arctic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With an arctic blast set to cover much of the country on or before Christmas, are there fire risks that come with using appliances to heat your home? WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local fire chief who gave advice on how you can stay safe and warm during frigid days.
GEORGIA STATE

