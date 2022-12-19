Putnam County resident Rita Harman recently won the a state conservation photo contest sponsored by the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts. The annual GACD Photo Contest is open to all amateur photographers who reside in Georgia. Contestants are allowed to enter as many as five photos each year that each fit into one of the following four categories: conservation practices, close-up conservation, conservation in action and agriculture and conservation across Georgia. Photos are judged on technical merit and composition. GACD selects one photo from all submissions for the State winner, who receives recognition and a cash prize. State level winning photo will be on display at the State USDA-NRCS office in Athens, GA and used in future publications. All submissions, not just the winner, are sent to the National Association of Conservation District (NACD) for participation in the NACD Photo Contest.

PUTNAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO