SUV smashes through GameStop window as thieves take Xbox consoles, Florida cops say

By Madeleine List
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Accused burglars backed an SUV through a window of a GameStop store before stealing Xbox consoles and other gaming accessories, according to a Florida police department.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 to a GameStop store at a shopping center near central Orlando, according to a report from the Orlando Police Department.

A Hyundai Tucson SUV had been driven backwards through the window and was sitting entirely inside the store , a photo shared by the police department on Twitter shows. Shattered glass and damaged store parts were strewn across the floor.

Multiple Xbox consoles and other gaming accessories totaling nearly $1,260 were missing, the report says. The crash caused about $60,000 in damage to the store.

A tow truck removed the SUV, according to the police.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

GameStop is an international video game retailer with locations across the U.S. There are 11 locations in Orlando.

