ABC6.com
After 55 years, Rhode Island’s ‘only real general store’ set to close
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Summit General Store will soon close its doors for good after serving the community for over 50 years. The owners, who deemed their store the “only real general store” in Rhode Island, announced Monday that their last day open will be Dec. 31.
Mysterious Newport Tower shines bright on Winter Solstice
As the oldest structure in Rhode Island, the Newport Tower holds many secrets, including who built it and why.
nrinow.news
Luxury dining in northern RI: Council recognizes Bella Restaurant for 25 years of success
BURRILLVILLE – They’re known for their care and attention to detail, along with high-quality Italian cuisine many say is on par with some of the best restaurants in the state, if not all of New England. Bella Restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, an accomplishment recognized...
whatsupnewp.com
Record-breaking 5,556 gifts donated to Rhode Island children through BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree Program
Bank Rhode Island’s 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program has reached a record number of donations this year, with 5,556 gifts collected for underprivileged children served by local nonprofits. The program, which ran from November 1 to December 20, saw twenty BankRI branches display giving trees decorated with ornaments...
ABC6.com
Local company spreading cheer by bringing ‘The Gift of Help’ to Rhode Island seniors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Surv Rhode Island, an organization that does simple jobs for homeowners in need, will be teaming up with Santa to spread holiday cheer to seniors this year. Pat Brown, CEO of Surv, said a quarter of Rhode Island residents are over the age of 60,...
ABC6.com
New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
whatsupnewp.com
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
nbc16.com
How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop
It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
nbc16.com
Suspect in Rhode Island murder captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in Providence was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He has been accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De...
high-profile.com
Vantage Builders Opens Rhode Island Office
Lincoln, RI – Vantage Builders, Inc. announced the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass. and a branch in Orlando, Fla. More than 50 clients, team members and friends joined...
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 Million
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. On December 1st, Rhode Island opened its adult-use market for marijuana, totaling $2.9 million in sales between medicinal and recreational use.
GoLocalProv
Lisa Guillette — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
It sometimes feels like Lisa Guillette is everywhere. She is the CEO of Foster Forward — the organization at the forefront of housing, feeding, finding homes, and advocating for children caught in the middle of nowhere. When money is on the table, she is the best fundraiser, as in...
southarkansassun.com
Rhode Island Families Received $250 One-Time Child Tax Credit
Families from Rhode Island have already received one-time tax credits of $250 per child. This program is a part of the state’s budget for 2023, says DaSilva. Last October, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced that the state had already started distributing child tax credits to around 115,000 households. The Child Tax Credit program of Rhode Island is a part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year of 2023. This program provided one-time tax credits to eligible families. The tax credits amount to $250 per child, with up to three children allowed. To date, the program has been able to distribute more than $40 million, especially to middle and low-earning families with children.
nbc16.com
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Tennessee home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tennessee family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told KUTV they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
Drivers asked to "stay off roads if possible" Friday
BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are advising people to stay home if they can, or at least be cautious if they need to drive during Friday's rain and wind storm. "Please be prepared for tomorrow's storm," the agency tweeted Thursday. "Stay off roads if possible, but if you have to drive leave extra time, go slow & don't drive thru standing water."They also encouraged residents to be ready for power outages by making sure they have flashlights, batteries and other essentials on hand. Power crews from around the country and Canada are coming to New England in preparation for the storm that could leave tens of thousands of customers in the dark.Transportation insight provider INRIX expects Friday to be the most congested day on the road before Christmas. The forecast calls for drenching rains that could cause flooding, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph on the coast. The heavy rain arrives overnight."Road conditions will continuously deteriorate through the course of our Friday," WBZ-TV meteorologist Zack Green said. "So if you can get out, maybe get to a holiday destination [Thursday], that's going to help."
Turnto10.com
Major storm takes aim at Southern New England
It's the calm before the storm on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Clouds start to increase overnight into Thursday as the strong area of low pressure starts to move into the Great Lakes region. Much of the daylight hours on Thursday is spent under a blanket of clouds.
nbc16.com
Thousands without power in Portland metro area amid winter wind storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds battered the Portland metropolitan area Thursday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. With a winter storm bringing ice to the region, there are concerns that the numbers could rise overnight. Portland General Electric had roughly 8,500 affected customers reported by around 6...
ABC6.com
Dangerous wind speeds Friday morning
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next weather maker is a storm system that will track through the Great Lakes today and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature!
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
