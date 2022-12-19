ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

ABC6.com

New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nbc16.com

How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop

It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Suspect in Rhode Island murder captured in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in Providence was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He has been accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De...
PROVIDENCE, RI
high-profile.com

Vantage Builders Opens Rhode Island Office

Lincoln, RI – Vantage Builders, Inc. announced the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass. and a branch in Orlando, Fla. More than 50 clients, team members and friends joined...
LINCOLN, RI
GoLocalProv

Lisa Guillette — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

It sometimes feels like Lisa Guillette is everywhere. She is the CEO of Foster Forward — the organization at the forefront of housing, feeding, finding homes, and advocating for children caught in the middle of nowhere. When money is on the table, she is the best fundraiser, as in...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
southarkansassun.com

Rhode Island Families Received $250 One-Time Child Tax Credit

Families from Rhode Island have already received one-time tax credits of $250 per child. This program is a part of the state’s budget for 2023, says DaSilva. Last October, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced that the state had already started distributing child tax credits to around 115,000 households. The Child Tax Credit program of Rhode Island is a part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year of 2023. This program provided one-time tax credits to eligible families. The tax credits amount to $250 per child, with up to three children allowed. To date, the program has been able to distribute more than $40 million, especially to middle and low-earning families with children.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
CBS Boston

Drivers asked to "stay off roads if possible" Friday

BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are advising people to stay home if they can, or at least be cautious if they need to drive during Friday's rain and wind storm. "Please be prepared for tomorrow's storm," the agency tweeted Thursday. "Stay off roads if possible, but if you have to drive leave extra time, go slow & don't drive thru standing water."They also encouraged residents to be ready for power outages by making sure they have flashlights, batteries and other essentials on hand. Power crews from around the country and Canada are coming to New England in preparation for the storm that could leave tens of thousands of customers in the dark.Transportation insight provider INRIX expects Friday to be the most congested day on the road before Christmas. The forecast calls for drenching rains that could cause flooding, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph on the coast. The heavy rain arrives overnight."Road conditions will continuously deteriorate through the course of our Friday," WBZ-TV meteorologist Zack Green said. "So if you can get out, maybe get to a holiday destination [Thursday], that's going to help."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Major storm takes aim at Southern New England

It's the calm before the storm on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Clouds start to increase overnight into Thursday as the strong area of low pressure starts to move into the Great Lakes region. Much of the daylight hours on Thursday is spent under a blanket of clouds.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nbc16.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area amid winter wind storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds battered the Portland metropolitan area Thursday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. With a winter storm bringing ice to the region, there are concerns that the numbers could rise overnight. Portland General Electric had roughly 8,500 affected customers reported by around 6...
PORTLAND, OR
ABC6.com

Dangerous wind speeds Friday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next weather maker is a storm system that will track through the Great Lakes today and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature!
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)

Community Policy