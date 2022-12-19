Read full article on original website
Related
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
KOMO News
Residents navigate icy Seattle streets, prepare for more frigid conditions
SEATTLE — Many side streets in north Seattle, and other areas remain iced-over and treacherous Thursday afternoon. More icy conditions are expected in the region overnight through Friday morning. Residents were doing what they can to prepare for the next weather event, but getting around Seattle Thursday was proving...
Timeline: Here's how the next few days of the incoming winter storm will look like
SEATTLE — A winter storm lingering into Friday morning is expected to bring snow and freezing rain to western Washington. Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning starting that expires ending Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning until 10 p.m. Friday.
KOMO News
Bitter cold, freezing rain to bring icy conditions to western Washington Friday
SEATTLE — Winds from British Columbia brought bitter-cold air and winter weather to western Washington this week. Thursday will be the peak of the cold snap, but before things warm up, a rare ice event is expected to hit the region late Thursday into Friday morning. The frigid temperatures...
Icy roads, possible power outages loom as Western Washington prepares for ice storm
Winter Storm Watch for Western Washington, including the Cascades, Thursday evening through Friday. Sporadic power outages, tree damage likely from period of icing. Winter Storm Warning for Portland area and far southwestern Washington as weather conditions deteriorate late Thursday. WESTERN WASHINGTON — After several rounds of snow since the weekend...
Update| Sub-zero temps put Eastern WA in deep freeze. Travelers should expect flight delays
Most airports that travelers will be going to from Tri-Cities are already seeing significant weather impact.
KOMO News
Dozens of King County Metro routes canceled Friday ahead of freezing rain
King County Metro announced they will be activating their Emergency Snow Network (ESN) Friday drastically reducing the number of routes running in the county. While many buses have been running on snow routes since Tuesday morning, only 65 routes will run as part of the ENS. Metro said bus routes...
KOMO News
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following hours-long closure
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Both lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday morning because of multiple crashes and blocking vehicles. At least one of the crashes involved several semi-trucks. Eastbound I-90 was closed for more than two hours at milepost 34 near North Bend Thursday morning before reopening...
knkx.org
Pacific Northwest braces for freezing temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Parts of the Pacific Northwest are bracing for freezing temperatures in the coming days, as potentially dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. The National Weather Service has warned that wind chills on Thursday could plunge to...
KOMO News
Thurston county crews preparing roads ahead of expected ice event, freezing rain
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Emergency crews in Thurston County have been getting ready for the upcoming severe weather. Olympia Fire Department officials said they have brought in extra staff members to respond to anticipated problems. Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Bossard said they expect there will be some car accidents, and there is a potential for downed power lines.
KOMO News
Cold air and below freezing temperatures hit western Washington as Wednesday begins
SEATTLE — Temperatures are expected to be below freezing with near record breaking cold for parts of western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, open in...
Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington
First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
KOMO News
Water main break on I-5 overpass in downtown Seattle impacting northbound traffic
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utility (SPU) crews are responding to a water main break along I-5 in downtown Seattle Thursday morning. SPU crews are currently blocking the northbound lanes of I-5 at Olive Way. Traffic is getting by but there are delays, so drivers should use caution. SPU, as...
KOMO News
Winter weather, road conditions impacting trash pickup in King County
SEATTLE — Garbage and recycling pickups for King County residents were impacted again Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) said there would be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup on Thursday. Crews will attempt to service Thursday customers on Friday, weather permitting.
KREM
Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT
SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit Western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not...
KATU.com
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
KOMO News
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter
WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
q13fox.com
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop
Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
KOMO News
Bitter cold temperatures, freezing rain in store for western Washington
SEATTLE — Following the sunset on the shortest day of the year, temperatures will plummet around western Washington and the snow will stick around. The combination will add up to what could be a dangerous morning commute Thursday and Friday, as freezing rain is also expected in the region.
Comments / 0