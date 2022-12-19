ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

redmond-reporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Residents navigate icy Seattle streets, prepare for more frigid conditions

SEATTLE — Many side streets in north Seattle, and other areas remain iced-over and treacherous Thursday afternoon. More icy conditions are expected in the region overnight through Friday morning. Residents were doing what they can to prepare for the next weather event, but getting around Seattle Thursday was proving...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Timeline: Here's how the next few days of the incoming winter storm will look like

SEATTLE — A winter storm lingering into Friday morning is expected to bring snow and freezing rain to western Washington. Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning starting that expires ending Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning until 10 p.m. Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following hours-long closure

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Both lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday morning because of multiple crashes and blocking vehicles. At least one of the crashes involved several semi-trucks. Eastbound I-90 was closed for more than two hours at milepost 34 near North Bend Thursday morning before reopening...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
knkx.org

Pacific Northwest braces for freezing temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Parts of the Pacific Northwest are bracing for freezing temperatures in the coming days, as potentially dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. The National Weather Service has warned that wind chills on Thursday could plunge to...
PORTLAND, OR
KOMO News

Thurston county crews preparing roads ahead of expected ice event, freezing rain

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Emergency crews in Thurston County have been getting ready for the upcoming severe weather. Olympia Fire Department officials said they have brought in extra staff members to respond to anticipated problems. Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Bossard said they expect there will be some car accidents, and there is a potential for downed power lines.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington

First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Winter weather, road conditions impacting trash pickup in King County

SEATTLE — Garbage and recycling pickups for King County residents were impacted again Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) said there would be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup on Thursday. Crews will attempt to service Thursday customers on Friday, weather permitting.
KING COUNTY, WA
KREM

Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
SPOKANE, WA
KATU.com

Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter

WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
SEATTLE, WA

