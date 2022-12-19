ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Firefighter hit by car on scene of Allendale duplex fire

A firefighter was hit by a vehicle while responding to a duplex fire in Allendale. Firefighter hit by car on scene of Allendale duplex …. A firefighter was hit by a vehicle while responding to a duplex fire in Allendale. ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs …. Chief Executive Officers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shelters to open as temperature drops, accepting donations

Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the community are gathering goods and opening spaces to help neighbors in need come in from the cold. » https://trib.al/Vma6SzT. Shelters to open as temperature drops, accepting …. Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's

SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex

Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. 1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex. Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. Arctic cold front to bring dangerous cold later today. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Thursday, December...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police, fire distribute gifts for Operation Santa Claus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department join forces for more than public safety efforts. They also work together to make Christmas merrier for children in the city. Operation Santa Claus is a program created to ensure no child goes without a present on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi

Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed

After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police seek information in unsolved 2021 homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for an unsolved fatal shooting in Highland in December 2021. Police say 28-year-old Jermarie Sherman was shot in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue in December 2021 while sitting in a Dodge Avenger just before 1 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport

Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Staying warm and safe during the arctic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Staying warm looks different for everyone, but there are some hazards that come with certain types of appliances. If you are using a space heater keep it away from anything combustible. Don't plug more than one heating appliance into an outlet at a time, or into an extension cord. Do not overload power strips.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

String of burglaries plague south Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local business owner is frustrated by the number of break-ins and burglaries he's experienced over the last year. It seems to be a growing problem in the southern part of Shreveport along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Paul Sutherland, owner of Commercial Power Sports of Shreveport, said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

MPD shares tips after several vehicles stolen from local business

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts in the United States are on the rise and Marshall police are no stranger to that. Police are investigating after seven vehicles were stolen from a lot in Marshall Wednesday night. Marshall Police Department and Crime...
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy