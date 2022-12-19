Read full article on original website
One Born On Christmas Day And One The Night Before Christmas Share Hollywood Fame
The American Film Institute ranks the top Hollywood movie stars by gender, and Humphrey Bogart, born on Christmas Day, and Ava Gardner, born the night before Christmas, rank No. 1 and No. 25 respectively. The two Hollywood movie stars were cast by David L. Mankiewicz in “The Barefoot Contessa,” a classic film that he wrote and directed. The film premiered on Jan. 1, 1954. Gardner portrayed Maria Vargas, a fictional Spanish dancer who was a sex symbol brought to Hollywood by Humphrey Bogart’s character, Harry Dawes. The two stars could not have come from more different backgrounds in that Humphrey’s father, Dr. DeForest...
