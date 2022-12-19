Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles trial, but acquitted on some charges

Rapper Meek Mill paid bail for 20 women so they could spend the holidays with their loved ones, Mill's nonprofit, REFORM Alliance, announced in an Instagram post. REFORM Alliance, which Mill launched with Jay-Z in 2019, said the women were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia and couldn't afford bail. Mill said in a statement that the holidays can be an "extremely challenging time" for families impacted by the criminal justice system, and so that's why he wanted to help.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO