ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles trial, but acquitted on some charges

By Emily Mae Czachor
CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women so they can be with their families for the holidays

Rapper Meek Mill paid bail for 20 women so they could spend the holidays with their loved ones, Mill's nonprofit, REFORM Alliance, announced in an Instagram post. REFORM Alliance, which Mill launched with Jay-Z in 2019, said the women were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia and couldn't afford bail. Mill said in a statement that the holidays can be an "extremely challenging time" for families impacted by the criminal justice system, and so that's why he wanted to help.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

CBS News

584K+
Followers
76K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy