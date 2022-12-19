ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Dunkin' To Reopen Soon In Patterson After Remodeling

A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley is set to reopen soon following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the coffee shop is expected to reopen by the end of the week of Monday, Dec. 19, employee Liliana See said in a Facebook post.
PATTERSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public

POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

"Anti-capitalist community space" and cafe opens in Kingston area

The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

What's afoot in the Village of Warwick

Gains are ahead in some realms, challenges lingering in others for the Village of Warwick, as described by Mayor Michael Newhard, with 2022 nearing conclusion and the Comprehensive Plan revision approved. Warwick is on the verge of Climate Smart Community certification, likely to be awarded in February, he said, and the Village would be the only municipality in Orange County with that certification.
WARWICK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

BMX Star 'Wheels Into' Ellenville, NY School to Visit Students

Many students enjoyed the visit and there was a special message behind it. Sometimes it's the way a message is delivered that makes it more memorable. I remember being a kid and teachers would try to teach us something over and over again, but it just wouldn't stick. A BMX star recently visited students in Ellenville and he taught them a lesson that they will never forget.
ELLENVILLE, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

