Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?BrianKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville
A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Details emerge regarding Saugerties schools’ $22 million worth of improvements
The Saugerties Central School District will go out to rebid next month for work on Phase II of its $22 million districtwide capital project, with planners hoping the partial lack of interest and bids coming in higher than anticipated will be less of an issue this time around. The Board...
15-year-old Hyde Park student charged with making threat of mass harm to high school
A Hyde Park student is now out of school and facing a charge of "making a threat of mass harm" after police say he threatened to injure students at FDR High School.
Student Accused Of Making Threat To Cause Mass Harm To FDR-Hyde Park HS
A 15-year-old Hudson Valley high school student has been charged with making a threat of mass harm after school officials became aware and turned the information over to police. The teen was charged in Dutchess County on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Franklin D. Roosevelt High School-Hyde Park student was taken...
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Popular Dunkin' To Reopen Soon In Patterson After Remodeling
A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley is set to reopen soon following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the coffee shop is expected to reopen by the end of the week of Monday, Dec. 19, employee Liliana See said in a Facebook post.
Police: Student sent for psych evaluation after threat at FDR High School in Hyde Park
Town of Hyde Park police say the 15-year-old made threatening statements about hurting other students at the high school.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public
POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
Saugerties man arrested after assault at local business
Saugerties police arrested Joseph M. Wilson, 30 of Saugerties on December 10. Wilson was allegedly involved in an incident where his accomplice assaulted business owners.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area
The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
Rangers, police respond to deceased hiker in Ulster County
Forest rangers responded to an Ulster County 911 call, that requested assistance regarding an unconscious hiker on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest. The unnamed 69-year-old was pronounced dead when emergency services located the hiker and two others with him.
Police: Armed Robbery at Liquor Store in Liberty, NY Involving Teen
Police had to respond to a very scary situation that had unfolded. There's a lot of violence in the world and it just seems like it's getting worse. A terrible situation recently unfolded at a liquor store right in Hudson Valley and thankfully the police were able to help. What...
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
warwickadvertiser.com
What’s afoot in the Village of Warwick
Gains are ahead in some realms, challenges lingering in others for the Village of Warwick, as described by Mayor Michael Newhard, with 2022 nearing conclusion and the Comprehensive Plan revision approved. Warwick is on the verge of Climate Smart Community certification, likely to be awarded in February, he said, and the Village would be the only municipality in Orange County with that certification.
New Haven man faces charges in Shelton
Police discovered Shelton man intoxicated with a 32-caliber handgun next to him. They recovered a spent bullet in the hallway at an apartment on Center Street last Friday. He faces weapons and other charges.
BMX Star ‘Wheels Into’ Ellenville, NY School to Visit Students
Many students enjoyed the visit and there was a special message behind it. Sometimes it's the way a message is delivered that makes it more memorable. I remember being a kid and teachers would try to teach us something over and over again, but it just wouldn't stick. A BMX star recently visited students in Ellenville and he taught them a lesson that they will never forget.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Parents and students express frustration as Kingston schools face language teacher shortage
Some seventh graders in the Kingston City School District have spent the first few months of the 2022-23 school year studying Spanish with an in-class online course, but some parents have said the program isn’t working. Bryan Lundy is the father of a seventh grader at J. Watson Bailey...
