Massachusetts State

The Independent

Journey band members in feud over Donald Trump

Two founding members of the band Journey are in a legal dispute after the keyboardist performed at Donald Trump’s estate.The band’s guitarist, Neal Schon, has sent a cease and desist letter to his bandmate Jonathan Cane, who performed their songs at America First Policy Institute’s Experience and Gala at Mar-A-Lago last month. Caine, who is the keyboardist in the band, is married to Donald Trump’s advisor.In the letter, Schon said that Cane had “no right” to use the band’s songs for political endeavours and that it was “harmful” to their reputation.The band, who are due to go back on...
NBC Chicago

Microsoft Will Fight US Over $68.7B Activision Blizzard Deal

Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant's planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft on Thursday filed a formal challenge to the FTC lawsuit's declaring the $68.7 billion deal an illegal acquisition that should be...
NBC Chicago

YouTube TV Lands Sunday Ticket With Deal Between Google, NFL

YouTube TV lands Sunday Ticket with deal between Google, NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Sunday Ticket has found a new home. YouTube TV now has the rights to the subscription package after Google struck a multiyear deal with the league. The deal is worth about $2 billion annually, CNBC reports, and begins in 2023.
