KSAT 12
H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday. Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of...
Pleasanton Express
Fundraiser being held for Pachecos
A raffle is being held for Krystina Pacheco. After giving birth to her second child on Oct. 24, Pacheco was placed on life support for an uncontrollable infection. Since then, she has undergone the most unthinkable surgeries and procedures, including amputation of all extremities. While she has made improvements, she has a long road to recovery. Krystina and her husband, Jacob Pacheco, both work within Pleasanton ISD. Krystina is a school psychologist and Jacob is a junior high teacher and coach. The couple deeply thanks everyone for their continued support.
foxsanantonio.com
H-E-B's Feast of Sharing provides hot meals for 10,000 San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO - Feeding the hungry during the holidays is an annual tradition for H-E-B. No one left the Convention Center hungry or without a friendly greeting today. The company's festive Feast of Sharing holiday party attracted 10,000 people who might struggle with food insecurity or finding companionship this time of year.
foxsanantonio.com
45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023
SAN ANTONIO - One of San Antonio’s biggest and most loved events will not be happening in 2023. On Tuesday, the 2023 Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced the event won’t be happening but, “thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024. We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance.”
KSAT 12
10 places to order tamales for the holidays on the South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. San Antonio surely likes to include tamales in their holiday festivities but the...
These San Antonio restaurants are open and serving on Christmas Day
The holiday season can be stressful, and adding holiday cooking to the mix can be downright anxiety-inducing.
KSAT 12
San Antonio community, nonprofit bring holiday cheer to families battling cancer
SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to the San Antonio community, dozens of local families who have loved ones dealing with cancer will have gifts under their trees this holiday. Nonprofit Big Love Cancer Care held its Big Love Holiday Shop over the weekend. Many community members donated new gifts to the group to make the event possible.
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
KENS 5
B&B Smokehouse serving huge ribs, brisket burgers and smoked chicken | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a south-side barbecue restaurant that has been around for decades. It's family-owned, serving what they say is some of the juiciest barbecue around. It's called B&B Smokehouse and it's located on 2619 Pleasanton Road. "We're here to do great barbecue. That has always been my...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA's Freshman All American: HS Coach called his shot
Larry Hill knew what kind of player he had at Smithson Valley and couldn't believe how few schools were actually recruiting him. Sure looked like Trey was going to end up at West Point, but Coach Hill had a conversation with UTSA's Jeff Traylor, who just so happen to have a late scholarship come available. The rest is history. Trey went on to have an All American season, and he's still only 18 years old. Now some of those same schools that didn't want anything to do with Trey in high school are some of the same schools that would love to get him to leave UTSA. Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
Rock garden spreads healing, hope and kindness throughout Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas - In the middle of a Texas community marred by tragedy sits a garden created to bring comfort and healing. It was a dream for a San Antonio woman to build a kindness rock garden and she's done just that in Uvalde, sharing kindness one rock at a time.
foxsanantonio.com
Warming centers (and free rides on VIA) available in San Antonio during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio and Bexar County will be opening up warming centers for those that need a place to escape the cold. Beginning Thursday at 3 p.m., the centers can be used as a short-term emergency shelter for anyone needing to keep warm. Pets are also welcome to the centers and kennels are provided in a separate area.
San Antonio’s God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters ahead of this week’s freeze
The organization is looking for volunteers to foster dogs until the cold snap is over.
Three of the world's 10 top-grossing music tours hit San Antonio's Alamodome this year
Bad Bunny, Elton John and a co-headlined tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue were among the biggest-grossing tours, according to Billboard.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Antonio
There are many swimming holes in the San Antonio and the Hill Country region where you can cool down from the Texas summer heat. Whether you’re looking for a place to go cliff jumping, a lazy river for tubing, or a refreshing swimming hole – we’ve got you covered!
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local tamale businesses land on Santa’s nice list
SAN ANTONIO – If tamales are part of your holiday celebrations, but you don’t have time to make them homemade, you may find yourself hitting up local businesses to fill your family’s bellies. KSAT looked at recent health inspections for local food businesses that sell tamales to find out what’s happening behind their kitchen doors.
KSAT 12
WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
KSAT 12
Santa’s helpers spread Christmas cheer during Salvation Army’s Angel Tree event
SAN ANTONIO – With less than a week left until Christmas, Santa’s sleigh is undoubtedly getting a final tune-up. But some helpers in San Antonio are already making some Christmas wishes come true. Monday was the Angel Tree Distribution for the Salvation Army. The Angel Tree Program pairs...
KSAT 12
San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response
SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
