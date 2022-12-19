Tom Cruise Thanks Fans For Watching ‘Top Gun: Maverick' in a Very ‘Tom Cruise' Kind of Way — By Jumping Out of a Plane

In the past few years, artists such as Fredo, Meekz and Country Dons have all netted large fanbases with a blend of gritty road rap and modern trap. Really, they’re treading a path first worn by Blade Brown, whose late-00s link-ups with Giggs and revered run of Bags & Boxes mixtapes laid down a template for the UK’s own strain of gangsta rap. On Joints, his new mixtape with fellow south Londoner K-Trap, he sets the record straight: “Think you’ve tapped into the streets, but we a little closer,” he rumbles on La Cosa Nostra.

58 MINUTES AGO