ORONO – Earlier in December, Orono’s Ruth White became the first girl in Maine to participate in the Champs National Cross Country Championship in San Diego, California. White placed 17th in the girls national race, as just a junior. She ran a time of 17:55, just over a minute off the winner, who ran the race in 16:49. White was one of 37 runners who qualified for the race, after winning the New England Championship again in 2022 (she was also the regional champ in 2021). She says the experience was definitely something.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO