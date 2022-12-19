Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
foxbangor.com
Broncos fall to Vikings at home behind strong effort from Pelletier
HAMPDEN – Hampden Academy boys basketball fell to Oxford Hills on Thursday night, 69-42. The Broncos trailed by 11 at the half, with the Vikings taking a 29-18 lead into the break. Oxford Hills used a big second half to grow a twenty point lead and secure their fourth victory in a row to open the year.
foxbangor.com
Saunders scores 31 as Brewer boys hoops routs Cony, remains unbeaten
AUGUSTA – Brewer boys basketball moved to 4-0 on the season as they defeated previously unbeaten Cony 94-44. The game was relatively close after the first quarter, with the Witches holding a 20-14 lead. Brewer would extend their lead to 31-22 at the half, but Cony hardly had an...
foxbangor.com
Orono’s Ruth White reflects on experience at Champs National Cross Country Championship
ORONO – Earlier in December, Orono’s Ruth White became the first girl in Maine to participate in the Champs National Cross Country Championship in San Diego, California. White placed 17th in the girls national race, as just a junior. She ran a time of 17:55, just over a minute off the winner, who ran the race in 16:49. White was one of 37 runners who qualified for the race, after winning the New England Championship again in 2022 (she was also the regional champ in 2021). She says the experience was definitely something.
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth remains unbeaten with big second half run to down Presque Isle
ELLSWORTH – What was just a three-point game at halftime turned into a dominating win for Ellsworth, as the Eagles came out on top over Presque Isle 66-39. The game was back-and-forth to start, tied at 10-10 after the first quarter. In the second, the Eagles took a slight lead over the Wildcats, up 23-20 before the break. Then, they went on a 28-8 run for the entire third quarter, and rode that to their fourth straight win to open the year.
foxbangor.com
Bangor holds on to win close matchup over Eddies, 34-31
BANGOR – In what was just a 15-6 game at the half, Bangor outlasted Edward Little in a defensive battle on Tuesday night, coming away with a 34-31 victory. The Rams led 15-6 after the first quarter, too, as neither team got on the board in the second. The Rams captured their first win of the year, improving to 1-2, while the Eddies fell to 1-3.
foxbangor.com
Hermon’s Saulter commits to continue soccer career with Maine
HERMON – One local soccer star put pen to paper on Tuesday to continue her career as a Black Bear. Hermon senior midfielder Michaela Saulter signed her National Letter of Intent to join the University of Maine on Tuesday afternoon in front of teammates and her parents. Saulter helped the Hawks to three regional championships, and over the years the team was 63-3 with her on the field. She says playing for Hermon has really shaped her soccer career.
WMTW
Maine 16-year-old named USA Basketball's Male Athlete of the Year
NEWPORT, Maine — An athlete from Maine has earned one of the top awards in basketball. Maine's Cooper Flagg has been named Male Athlete of the Year by USA Basketball. Flagg helped Nokomis High School of Newport win its first basketball state title in March. Only 16 years old,...
foxbangor.com
Pioneers improve to 3-2 with big win over Black Tigers
BREWER – In a first of two games at Penobscot Ice Arena on Wednesday, the Penobscot Pioneers improved to 3-2 on the year with a 5-2 victory over the Central Maine Black Tigers. Emma McNeil led the way with three points- two goals and an assist. Also adding goals...
foxbangor.com
Bucksport improves to 3-0 with road victory over Hermon
HERMON – The Hawks held a slim lead after the first half, but a 37 point second half for the Bucks was enough to get them to 3-0 with a 53-44 victory over Hermon. Hermon led 22-18 at the half, but the Bucks opened up the 3rd quarter with a 13-4 run to give them a five-point cushion. They remain unbeaten with the victory, and the Hawks fall to 1-2 on the year.
foxbangor.com
Nokomis boys hoops outlasts Skowhegan in OT thriller
NEWPORT – Madden White led the way as Nokomis boys basketball defeated Skowhegan 49-45 in an overtime thriller Tuesday night. The Warriors held a 39-35 lead into the 4th quarter, but Skowhegan would score just two baskets the entire frame to force overtime. In overtime, Nokomis senior Madden White...
foxbangor.com
Killy introduced as UMaine’s next director of athletics
ORONO – Jude Killy was introduced Tuesday as the University of Maine’s next director of athletics at a press conference Tuesday attended by many athletes and coaches. “He is a very thoughtful, studious person,” university president Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in her opening remarks. “He knows about UMaine athletics, he knows about our history, he knows about our potential future.”
Half Acre Night Club In Bangor To Close indefinitely
It is the end of an era in Downtown Bangor. This morning, Half Acre Night Club, located on Harlow Street in Downtown Bangor, took to its Facebook page to announce that the doors to the local night spot will be closing indefinitely, after an 11-year run as the dancing destination in town.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
foxbangor.com
Local business hosts education initiative for pelvic health
BANGOR – Ellsworth based physical therapist Heather Florio came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss the work she’s doing locally, and in other countries, to educate about pelvic health. For all the details, check out her companies website, DesertHarvest.com, and watch the full video interview.
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
Brownville Maine’s Food Pantry For Deer Live Cams are Back For the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
mainebiz.biz
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
