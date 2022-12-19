(Warwick, MA) Members of the Warwick Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a chimney fire on Bass Road at 9:15 p.m. on December 25th. When units arrived on scene they found an active fire in the pipe of a pellet stove, causing smoke to back up into the home. Crews worked to remove the pipe and the smoke from the residence.

