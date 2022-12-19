Read full article on original website
franklincountynow.com
Former South Deerfield Fireman Saves Neighbor’s Home
(South Deerfield, MA) A former South Deerfield Fireman helped a neighbor extinguish a fire in their kitchen on Christmas Day. In the early evening of December 25th, a fire started in the oven of a South Deerfield residence. South Deerfield Fire District responded to the Sugarloaf Street residence and found...
franklincountynow.com
Chimney Fire On Bass Road In Warwick
(Warwick, MA) Members of the Warwick Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a chimney fire on Bass Road at 9:15 p.m. on December 25th. When units arrived on scene they found an active fire in the pipe of a pellet stove, causing smoke to back up into the home. Crews worked to remove the pipe and the smoke from the residence.
franklincountynow.com
Multiple Patients To Hospital After Christmas Day Accident
(South Deerfield, MA) On December 25th just before 3:00 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Conway Road and Route 5 & 10 in South Deerfield. South County EMS responded to the scene along with South Deerfield Fire District and the Deerfield Police Department. Upon arrival they found multiple parties with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional ambulances were requested from Northampton Fire Rescue, Amherst Fire Department, and Greenfield Fire Department to transport the patients to area hospitals.
