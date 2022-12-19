ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Rise Heading Into the Final Trading Week of 2022

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday morning as investors head into the final trading days of 2022, deliberating whether a Santa Claus rally will appear and lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 154 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider U.S. Economic Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors awaited data that could provide fresh clues about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up by around three basis points as of 06:12 AM ET and was...
How Bank of America Achieved a Massive Comeback From the Brink of Collapse

The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating impact on Bank of America. Today, it is thriving despite concerns over inflation and threats of a possible recession. The hard-learned lessons from the financial crisis have also led Bank of America to undergo significant changes. The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating...
Why 2023 Could Be Another Difficult Year for the Auto Industry

2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply-chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking, will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply chain...
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'

"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
