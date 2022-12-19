Read full article on original website
Stock Futures Rise Heading Into the Final Trading Week of 2022
U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday morning as investors head into the final trading days of 2022, deliberating whether a Santa Claus rally will appear and lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 154 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider U.S. Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors awaited data that could provide fresh clues about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up by around three basis points as of 06:12 AM ET and was...
How Bank of America Achieved a Massive Comeback From the Brink of Collapse
The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating impact on Bank of America. Today, it is thriving despite concerns over inflation and threats of a possible recession. The hard-learned lessons from the financial crisis have also led Bank of America to undergo significant changes. The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating...
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
Chinese EV Maker Nio Cuts Delivery Guidance for Fourth Quarter, Citing Covid Disruptions
Electric vehicle maker Nio lowered its expectations for fourth quarter deliveries. The Chinese company now expects to deliver roughly 39,000 vehicles after projecting between 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles. Nio cited Covid-induced supply chain disruptions. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. lowered its fourth quarter outlook for deliveries, citing supply chain...
Why 2023 Could Be Another Difficult Year for the Auto Industry
2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply-chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking, will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply chain...
Meat Bans, Soaring Gold Prices and ‘Un-Brexit'? One Bank's ‘Outrageous' Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
Hit by Climate Change, Farmers in Cambodia Are Risking Everything on Microfinance Loans
Crop failures due to erratic weather and wildfires are leading farmers to take out loans to survive, with their land — and therefore livelihood — as collateral, a new report highlights. Microfinance institutions have long been championed by development agencies as a way for unbanked communities to access...
From ‘Quiet Quitting' to ‘Loud Layoffs,' Will Career Trends That Created a Buzz in 2022 Continue in the New Year?
Prioritizing quality of life for employees is one of the biggest career trends of 2022. Employers may go through a culture shift to meet workers desire for flexible work arrangements. Despite large, high-profile layoffs, many companies still need to retain and hire new workers. Chandra Sahu, 25, left a job...
China Turns to Lemons, Peaches and Traditional Medicine in Wake of Covid Wave
Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
An Indian Tech Unicorn's Founders Share 3 Tips for Success — Including a ‘Hit by a Bus' Plan
Harsh Jain says it's an "open secret" that he doesn't use his own fantasy sports app — for fantasy football, at least. "I am still committed to fantasy football on Fantasy Premier League, the reason we created Dream11." Fantasy sports are online games in which players create virtual teams...
China to Scrap Quarantine for International Travelers in an Essential End of Zero-Covid
BEIJING — China announced late Monday that travelers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland starting Jan. 8. The forthcoming shift follows an abrupt relaxation this month in domestic Covid controls. The changes end the bulk of the most restrictive measures that China had imposed for nearly three years under its zero-Covid policy.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Nears $900 Million Globally, Boosted by International Ticket Sales
James Cameron and Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has generated $855 million in global ticket sales since its Dec. 16 release and is the fifth-highest-grossing film released in 2022. Domestically, the sequel snared an estimated $56 million during its second weekend in theaters, a 58% drop from its debut.
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'
"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
