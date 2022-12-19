Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
ngtnews.com
Gov. Pritzker Signs Amendment to Further Incentivize Illinois EV Adoption
Gov. JB Pritzker has signed an amendment to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing electric vehicle (EV) production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” says Gov. Pritzker. “This REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers...
Nearly 4% of Illinois Income and Property Rebates Have Yet to Be Received, State Says
While most Illinoisans have received their income and property tax rebates, some are still waiting for their checks to come in the mail. Rebates continue to roll out, with less than 4% of qualified taxpayers awaiting their arrival, according to an update from officials on Wednesday. So far, the state said checks totaling $1.042 billion have been issued to over 5.1 million Illinoisans.
Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Are You One of the Millions Receiving Stimulus Funds Between Now and Early Next Year?
States are helping in a small way by sharing budget surpluses. Some of the checks going out are to those who filed for a 2021 tax extension. Millions of checks are considered tax rebates. Some stimulus payments will not arrive until 2023. Just when you begin to think stimulus checks...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Judge approves vaccine settlement; bereavement law expands Jan. 1
A U.S. judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement for workers who were fired by NorthShore University Healthsystem in Evanston for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. About 500 workers who were terminated or, after seeing their exemption requests denied, got a COVID-19 vaccine, will receive compensation as part of the $10.3 million settlement.
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Crumbl Cookies' Franchises in 6 States Violated Child Labor Laws, Feds Say
More than 10 Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in six states, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Federal investigators found children as young as 14 years old working more hours than permitted by law and in “hazardous or prohibited” positions for minors, such as operating "potentially dangerous ovens and machinery."
Expanded bereavement leave rights in Illinois take effect on Jan. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees across the state. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) which expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate Renamed in 2023 to Accurately Recognize Equal Value for Graduates
Certificate will be known as the State of Illinois High School Diploma starting January 1st. A new law in 2023 will remove a long-standing stigma for people that earn an Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate. Starting January 1, 2023, that certificate will become the State of Illinois High School Diploma to more accurately reflect the equal value of that diploma and traditional diplomas earned at high schools across Illinois.
Illinois Gas Tax Increase Takes Effect in January
As of January 1, Illinois residents can expect to see an increase in the state's gas tax. According to a report from WIFR, the tax is set to increase by 3 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 38 cents per gallon. This increase comes as a result of legislation passed in 2019 that tied the state's gas tax to the consumer price index. The tax had previously been set at a flat rate, but the new legislation allows for automatic adjustments based on inflation.
proclaimerscv.com
$200 and $500 Monthly Direct Payments to start going out to Americans in January – see if you’re eligible
Between $200 and $500 Payments Will Start To Go Out To Americans. See If You’re Qualified. The state of Illinois has given the primary batch of universal basic income payments, benefiting about a total of 3,250 Illinois residents. The program is still on for applications for the monthly paycheck.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?
If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Free COVID Test Kits, Protection Ahead of Holidays
U.S. households can now get free COVID tests delivered right to their doors, curtsey of the government. So, how do you place your order?. With three respiratory viruses floating around, driving hospitalizations, what can you do to protect yourself ahead of the holidays?. Here's what you need to know about...
fox32chicago.com
Growing number of children in Illinois being hospitalized after consuming edibles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A growing number of Illinois children are being hospitalized after consuming edibles. To put into perspective how bad this problem has gotten, in 2017 only three kids in Cook County were hospitalized. In 2021, that number jumped to 124. This is especially concerning because children are especially...
NBC Chicago
