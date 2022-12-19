ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
ngtnews.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Amendment to Further Incentivize Illinois EV Adoption

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed an amendment to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing electric vehicle (EV) production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” says Gov. Pritzker. “This REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Nearly 4% of Illinois Income and Property Rebates Have Yet to Be Received, State Says

While most Illinoisans have received their income and property tax rebates, some are still waiting for their checks to come in the mail. Rebates continue to roll out, with less than 4% of qualified taxpayers awaiting their arrival, according to an update from officials on Wednesday. So far, the state said checks totaling $1.042 billion have been issued to over 5.1 million Illinoisans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Defender

Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Crumbl Cookies' Franchises in 6 States Violated Child Labor Laws, Feds Say

More than 10 Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in six states, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Federal investigators found children as young as 14 years old working more hours than permitted by law and in “hazardous or prohibited” positions for minors, such as operating "potentially dangerous ovens and machinery."
UTAH STATE
WCIA

Expanded bereavement leave rights in Illinois take effect on Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees across the state. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) which expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate Renamed in 2023 to Accurately Recognize Equal Value for Graduates

Certificate will be known as the State of Illinois High School Diploma starting January 1st. A new law in 2023 will remove a long-standing stigma for people that earn an Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate. Starting January 1, 2023, that certificate will become the State of Illinois High School Diploma to more accurately reflect the equal value of that diploma and traditional diplomas earned at high schools across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Gas Tax Increase Takes Effect in January

As of January 1, Illinois residents can expect to see an increase in the state's gas tax. According to a report from WIFR, the tax is set to increase by 3 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 38 cents per gallon. This increase comes as a result of legislation passed in 2019 that tied the state's gas tax to the consumer price index. The tax had previously been set at a flat rate, but the new legislation allows for automatic adjustments based on inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?

If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
