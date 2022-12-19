ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 3

Related
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Snow is over, winds are picking up, bringing poor visibility and drifting

(St. Paul, MN) -- Hundreds of schools, agencies, and government offices are closed as weather conditions worsen in Minnesota. Blowing snow is expected to create blizzard conditions today and tomorrow, making travel difficult to impossible. Dangerous, bitter cold is driving people indoors and into warming centers across the state. Many schools that would have had classes are closed through tomorrow as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

State troopers prepare for dangerous winter driving conditions

MINNESOTA, USA — Staying off the roads isn't an option for people in a number of jobs. One of them being Minnesota State Patrol. "If storms get bad, I might be living out of my vehicle for quite a while," said Sgt. Jesse Grabow. "You got to step up and be ready to take care of yourself so you can help other people."
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Children's Minnesota brings back holiday toy shop

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a pandemic hiatus, Children’s Minnesota’s Holiday Toy Shop is back in Saint Paul for families who have a little one in the hospital. The service is free for families and is made possible through donations. It gives busy parents an opportunity to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Road conditions remain dicey Thursday as winter storm continues

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The snow has stopped falling, but travel over the next two days will remain dangerous as gusty winds and blowing snow could create blizzard and whiteout conditions Thursday and Friday. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, most highways across the state are partially covered...
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Utility Officials Offer Energy Saving Ideas for Arctic Blast

With the coldest stretch of winter air so far this season headed our way this week, Minnesota utilities are weighing-in with ways consumers can try to keep their heating bills a little lower. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says being strategic about the times you keep your home warmer will...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

MnDOT says drivers should change travel plans

(ABC 6 News) – With a major winter storm heading towards our area, holiday travel will be seeing major impacts. Many drivers originally planned to hit the road on Thursday or Friday, now anticipated to be the two worst days to travel. The current forecast is calling for dangerous,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Wind chills, blowing snow causes some early closures

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Groebner didn't have the luxury of staying indoors Thursday afternoon, even as temperatures plummeted well below zero. "Oh, it's so cold!" the Kowalski's employee said as he helped customers load bags into their cars at the Eagan store. "I can't wait to go back inside." Groebner,...
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy