Read full article on original website
Related
Does Warming Up Your Car Do More Harm Than Good in Minnesota?
You see it often this time of year in Minnesota: people waiting for their cars to warm up before driving them. But can warming up your vehicle before driving it actually damage the engine?. Minnesotans Have Warmed Up Their Vehicles In the Winter For Years. Warming up a vehicle before...
WATCH VIDEO – TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION PILE-UP ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was...
KEYC
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
willmarradio.com
Snow is over, winds are picking up, bringing poor visibility and drifting
(St. Paul, MN) -- Hundreds of schools, agencies, and government offices are closed as weather conditions worsen in Minnesota. Blowing snow is expected to create blizzard conditions today and tomorrow, making travel difficult to impossible. Dangerous, bitter cold is driving people indoors and into warming centers across the state. Many schools that would have had classes are closed through tomorrow as well.
State troopers prepare for dangerous winter driving conditions
MINNESOTA, USA — Staying off the roads isn't an option for people in a number of jobs. One of them being Minnesota State Patrol. "If storms get bad, I might be living out of my vehicle for quite a while," said Sgt. Jesse Grabow. "You got to step up and be ready to take care of yourself so you can help other people."
MN State Patrol: What to do if you end up in the ditch driving in winter weather
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials continue to remind Minnesotans to stay off the roads over the next few days if possible. "We don't want to meet people out there in the ditch so, if you can wait, plan ahead. That's what we ask people to do," said Lieutenant Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol.
Blizzard update: I-90 and state highways closed, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota. The closure of I-90 stretches from the South Dakota border to west of...
Children's Minnesota brings back holiday toy shop
ST PAUL, Minn. — After a pandemic hiatus, Children’s Minnesota’s Holiday Toy Shop is back in Saint Paul for families who have a little one in the hospital. The service is free for families and is made possible through donations. It gives busy parents an opportunity to...
6 Things To Never Let Freeze In A North Dakota Vehicle
Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs will lead us into one of the coldest Christmas in many years. We're in a Wind Chill Warning until Christmas Eve morning with windchill expected to be around 50 below zero the next few days. I happened to leave a bottle...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
What to expect when ground blizzard slams MN
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the blizzard conditions developing across Minnesota later today and into tomorrow. Also, a big warmup next week!
Road conditions remain dicey Thursday as winter storm continues
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The snow has stopped falling, but travel over the next two days will remain dangerous as gusty winds and blowing snow could create blizzard and whiteout conditions Thursday and Friday. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, most highways across the state are partially covered...
krwc1360.com
Utility Officials Offer Energy Saving Ideas for Arctic Blast
With the coldest stretch of winter air so far this season headed our way this week, Minnesota utilities are weighing-in with ways consumers can try to keep their heating bills a little lower. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says being strategic about the times you keep your home warmer will...
KAAL-TV
MnDOT says drivers should change travel plans
(ABC 6 News) – With a major winter storm heading towards our area, holiday travel will be seeing major impacts. Many drivers originally planned to hit the road on Thursday or Friday, now anticipated to be the two worst days to travel. The current forecast is calling for dangerous,...
Cold weather safety tips for people & pets as dangerous conditions linger
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — "I just try to bundle up," said Maron Zobott, who was out walking her dog, Archie. "I have multiple layers on; I have two legs layers." With dangerous wind chills wreaking havoc on parts of the U.S., doctors are issuing a warning for those venturing outside.
Here’s what the DOT says you should do if you’re stranded in a winter storm
With several inches of snow in the forecast and whiteout conditions expected later this week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants you to know what to do if you get stranded.
Terrible Chain Reaction Pileup on I-94 in Minnesota Caught on Video
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN-REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was thrown...
Wind chills, blowing snow causes some early closures
MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Groebner didn't have the luxury of staying indoors Thursday afternoon, even as temperatures plummeted well below zero. "Oh, it's so cold!" the Kowalski's employee said as he helped customers load bags into their cars at the Eagan store. "I can't wait to go back inside." Groebner,...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 3