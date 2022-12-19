Read full article on original website
Reby Hardy Says Matt Hardy Is Very Happy In AEW, Discusses Potential In-Ring Return
PW Mania recently conducted an interview with Reby Hardy, wife of the great Matt Hardy, where she told the publication she’s considering making an in-ring return. Check out her full thoughts on that, as well as how Matt feels about his current run in AEW, below. Talks about a...
Backstage News on the Unidentified Member of The Mogul Affiliates on AEW Dynamite, Rick Ross Staying with the Stable?, Ross Insults Keith Lee, More
A former professional baseball player has joined AEW stars to form The Mogul Affiliates faction, and it looks like rapper Rick Ross will be a regular mouthpiece for the group. As noted, Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Swerve Strickland attack Keith Lee, then form The Mogul Affiliates with Parker Boudreaux and an unidentified man sporting tattoos and braids, who has now been revealed to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman.
Athena Reveals That IMPACT Made Her An Offer After WWE Release, How She Only Wanted To Sign With AEW
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess discussing her release from WWE, how IMPACT made her an offer to join their company, and how her family never understood her dream of being a wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 12/26/2022
The December 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX, before AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates and Karizma. * Julia Hart defeated...
Miro Reportedly Rejects Tony Khan Idea for His AEW Return, More on His Status
Miro has reportedly rejected creative plans that AEW had for him. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan approached Miro in September, with an idea that would build to Miro having a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November. However, Miro reportedly was not interested in the idea.
Kevin Nash Talks The Current State Of WWE, Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Should Not Return
Kevin Nash makes a legitimate argument as to why Vince McMahon should not return to WWE. The former world champion discussed the topic on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, which also saw Big Sexy weigh in on the current WWE product under his good pal Triple H’s direction. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
Wrestlers Threaten AEW Stars Over New Stable, Fan Confronts Wrestler at Rampage Tapings, AEW Stars Reportedly Send Private Heads-Up Message, More
Fans and wrestlers are calling AEW out over their new Spanish Announce Project stable, which features Angelico, Luther and Serpentico. The AEW stars reportedly gave a heads-up to wrestlers who have used the Spanish Announce Team name for many years, but that wasn’t good enough. One fan confronted Serpentico at this week’s AEW TV tapings.
Shawn Michaels On Whether He’ll Wrestle Another Match: “I’m Good, It Is Now Time To Watch The Next Generation Flourish”
Shawn Michaels doesn’t plan on returning to the ring. The Heartbreak Kid was asked during a recent interview on Culture State whether he has any interest in wrestling another match, with his last coming at the 2018 Crown Jewel special, where he teamed with Triple H to battle The Undertaker and Kane in a tag team grudge match. Unfortunately, that appears to be the last time we’ll see the former world champion and Hall of Famer in action.
New Faction Formed At AEW Holiday Bash
Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite featured a segment between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and hosted by hip-hop icon Rick Ross. The purpose of the segment was for the two former tag champions to discuss the issues they’ve had over the last few months, which culminated with Lee walking out on Swerve at Full Gear and Swerve walking out on Lee at Final Battle.
Drew Gulak Says His Main Goal Is To Make It On The WrestleMania 40 Card Since It’s In Philadelphia
Drew Gulak is determined to be on the WrestleMania 40 card since it takes place in his hometown of Philadelphia. The former cruiserweight champion discussed this goal during the latest edition of WWE The Bump, where he expressed his love for the City of Brotherly Love before going on a tangent about how important the famous Philly Phanatic mascot is to the town. Highlights from the interview are below.
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 Results
The holidays are here, and we’ve got a special edition of Dynamite this week, as well as Rampage. Let’s check out the card:. NO DQ Best of Seven for the AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (3) vs. The Elite (1)
Title Match Opener Revealed for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo going up against Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz. The titles will be on the line. Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:. * Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
New Trademarks Filed By AEW
AEW recently filed to trademark the term “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the category of a “pro-wrestling exhibition.” While not confirmed, this is most likely going to be used for an event name, though it is unknown if it will be for a television special similar to “Winter Is Coming,” or a major pay-per-view event.
Mike Mansury Discusses Why He Left WWE, Working With Triple H
Mike Mansury, who previously worked for WWE as the belief was that he would have taken over for Kevin Dunn, was recently hired by AEW as the Senior VP and co-executive producer. He spoke about his time with WWE on The Sessions with Renée Paquette. Here are the highlights:
Watch: WWE Superstars Leave Christmas Gifts for Triple H In New Commercial
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is given a few gifts in a new CashApp commercial for the Christmas holiday. As seen in the video below, WWE and CashApp have released a new ad that sees Alpha Academy call on The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present. The Miz then tries to recruit Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley, to help pay for the gift.
Spoiler on When a Former WWE Star Will Debut on Impact Wrestling
Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.
Shane Douglas: ‘My Christmas Wish Is For Ric Flair To Find Peace’
In a recent interview with WSI – Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former ECW/WWE/WCW star Shane Douglas talked about a wide range of topics including Ric Flair. Douglas and Flair had their issues over the years dating back to when Douglas and Flair were in WCW in the early 90s. In...
