Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce BorcaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove
Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Brights lights in the cities
One solace to the shorter days at the start of the winter is the bursts of color on the streets at night. Whether you’re on a budget or just looking for some low-key fun for the family, there’s nothing like driving around town with loved ones, especially kids, to savor the festive lights. Below are just a few highlights of residential light displays in the community.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Not just Rondo: Exhibits show how Interstates uprooted other Black communities
The story of St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood, decimated by the construction of Interstate 94, is one that most Twin Cities residents should be familiar with by now. Especially as the Reconnect Rondo project seeks to “recreate land that was once lost.”. Similar stories are still being told...
ccxmedia.org
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine to Permanently Close in March
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park announced on Facebook that it will be closing permanently at the end of March, opting not to renew its lease at its Edinburgh Centre Drive location. The restaurant has been around for 18 years and attained a devoted following. “Lemon Grass has held...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center’s Circle Series Highlights Community Wellness
City leaders and community groups in Brooklyn Center are joining forces to address community wellness. The BC Circle Series is an in-person public forum where residents and business owners can talk about the issues most affecting them. LaToya Turk, Brooklyn Center Community Prevention, Health and Safety Manager, helped launch the...
Last call: 3 longtime Minneapolis restaurants are closing New Year’s Eve
Three fixtures of the Minneapolis dining scene are saying goodbye on New Year's Eve. The longtime establishments have each announced they'll be closing permanently on Dec. 31:. In Northeast Minneapolis, both Erté & the Peacock Lounge and the Red Stag Supperclub will close New Year’s Eve. Erté &...
Hennepin Healthcare will soon begin a major overhaul that will reshape its downtown Minneapolis hospital campus over the next several years.
State of play: Hennepin County Medical Center consists of several concrete-heavy buildings cobbled together over eight city blocks near U.S. Bank Stadium. Hennepin County Administrator David Hough told Axios those buildings are beyond their useful life. What's happening: Eventually, Hennepin Healthcare intends to build a new inpatient hospital tower at...
redlakenationnews.com
'Life-threatening' cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling to get homeless inside
Men and women were huddling in the small chapel of the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis to stay warm. Nearby at the Higher Ground shelter, more than a dozen sleeping pads on the floor would expand capacity for the night. In south Minneapolis, outreach workers...
Twin Cities' homeless shelters ramp up services during bitter cold stretch
There’s unprecedented demand for shelters in recent months as the foreclosure moratorium has ended and high demand is expected again with Minnesota’s cold. Hennepin County officials say there are plenty of beds available throughout the county.
ccxmedia.org
Nonna Rosa’s Restaurant in Robbinsdale Gets New Owner
Nonna Rosa’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Robbinsdale, has a new owner. Calling the restaurant “a neighborhood gem,” new owner Jason Lyons says the concept would largely remain the same. “I’ve pretty much done restaurants my entire life. So I feel like I have a good eye...
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
Calls for eviction moratorium as temps fall to dangerous lows in Minnesota
Just yesterday, an encampment under the 35W bridge on 31st Street in Minneapolis was cleared by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Witnesses said they saw workers moving people’s belongings and around 20 propane tanks, which people use to fuel portable heaters to have heat in their tents, Southwest Voices reported.
ktoe.com
State Pardon Board Declines Kim Potter’s Application For Shortened Sentence
(Shakopee, MN) — The former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of fatally shooting Daunte Wright will not get a shortened sentence. The state pardon board declined Kim Potter’s application, telling FOX 9 that her sentence is already below recommended guidelines. Potter is set to serve 16 months of a 24-month sentence.
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities declare snow emergencies
(FOX 9) - Minneapolis, St. Paul, and several other cities around the Twin Cities have declared snow emergencies starting Wednesday night. The emergencies come as a winterstorm moves into Minnesota. Part of the Twin Cities metro and areas to the west are in a blizzard warning until Saturday morning. Minneapolis...
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Mayor’s Minutes: New City Manager and Winter News
In this Mayor’s Minutes, Crystal Mayor Jim Adams sat down with Dave Kiser to discuss a new hire for the position of city manager, some end-of-year updates, and reminders and news for wintertime. New City Manager. Following the retirement of long-time city manager Anne Norris, the city of Crystal...
ccxmedia.org
Osseo Begins Planning Its 150th Anniversary Celebration
They say time flies when you’re having fun, or when you have a big party to plan, like Osseo’s sesquicentennial celebration. The city will turn 150 years-old in 2025. “While that seems like quite a bit of time, a lot of the events we have or hoping to have are going to take a lot of planning,” stated Joe Amerman, Osseo Community Management Coordinator.
Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries
Are you ready for a noodle-shop from Chef Yia Vang? How about a Loring Park spot from Chef Ann Ahmed? The end of the year means big changes in restaurants, and the end of 2022 is no exception. First up is Vang and the Slurp Noodle Shop. Vang has been in the Lyn/Lake neighborhood for […] The post Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Crumbl Cookies in Twin Cities fined for violating child labor laws
MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular cookie chain is in trouble after 11 of its bakeries were found to be in violation of child labor laws--including one in the Twin Cities.Crumbl Cookies is facing over $57,000 in penalties, the U.S. Department of Labor says, after it allegedly allowed young employees to work more than the law permits and violated hazardous job rules.A Crumbl Cookies store in the Twin Cities is one of those accused of violating child labor laws, and was fined nearly $1,500.The U.S. Department of Labor says a total of 46 workers--many of them 14 and 15 years old--were affected...
Minneapolis firefighter injured at house fire that displaced family of five
A Minneapolis firefighter was hurt fighting a fire Thursday afternoon that displaced a family of five. No one else was hurt, according to investigators.
ccxmedia.org
After 20-plus Years, Two Maple Grove Council Members Attend Final Meeting
Maple Grove City Council members Karen Jaeger and Phil Leith attended their last council meeting on Monday night. Each has served on the council or city commissions for more than 20 years. Jaeger never missed a council meeting or a DARE graduation in her 24 years. “When you came to...
Comments / 1