Brooklyn Park, MN

ccxmedia.org

New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove

Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Brights lights in the cities

One solace to the shorter days at the start of the winter is the bursts of color on the streets at night. Whether you’re on a budget or just looking for some low-key fun for the family, there’s nothing like driving around town with loved ones, especially kids, to savor the festive lights. Below are just a few highlights of residential light displays in the community.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine to Permanently Close in March

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park announced on Facebook that it will be closing permanently at the end of March, opting not to renew its lease at its Edinburgh Centre Drive location. The restaurant has been around for 18 years and attained a devoted following. “Lemon Grass has held...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center’s Circle Series Highlights Community Wellness

City leaders and community groups in Brooklyn Center are joining forces to address community wellness. The BC Circle Series is an in-person public forum where residents and business owners can talk about the issues most affecting them. LaToya Turk, Brooklyn Center Community Prevention, Health and Safety Manager, helped launch the...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Axios

Hennepin Healthcare will soon begin a major overhaul that will reshape its downtown Minneapolis hospital campus over the next several years.

State of play: Hennepin County Medical Center consists of several concrete-heavy buildings cobbled together over eight city blocks near U.S. Bank Stadium. Hennepin County Administrator David Hough told Axios those buildings are beyond their useful life. What's happening: Eventually, Hennepin Healthcare intends to build a new inpatient hospital tower at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Nonna Rosa’s Restaurant in Robbinsdale Gets New Owner

Nonna Rosa’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Robbinsdale, has a new owner. Calling the restaurant “a neighborhood gem,” new owner Jason Lyons says the concept would largely remain the same. “I’ve pretty much done restaurants my entire life. So I feel like I have a good eye...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities declare snow emergencies

(FOX 9) - Minneapolis, St. Paul, and several other cities around the Twin Cities have declared snow emergencies starting Wednesday night. The emergencies come as a winterstorm moves into Minnesota. Part of the Twin Cities metro and areas to the west are in a blizzard warning until Saturday morning. Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Mayor’s Minutes: New City Manager and Winter News

In this Mayor’s Minutes, Crystal Mayor Jim Adams sat down with Dave Kiser to discuss a new hire for the position of city manager, some end-of-year updates, and reminders and news for wintertime. New City Manager. Following the retirement of long-time city manager Anne Norris, the city of Crystal...
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Osseo Begins Planning Its 150th Anniversary Celebration

They say time flies when you’re having fun, or when you have a big party to plan, like Osseo’s sesquicentennial celebration. The city will turn 150 years-old in 2025. “While that seems like quite a bit of time, a lot of the events we have or hoping to have are going to take a lot of planning,” stated Joe Amerman, Osseo Community Management Coordinator.
OSSEO, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries

Are you ready for a noodle-shop from Chef Yia Vang? How about a Loring Park spot from Chef Ann Ahmed? The end of the year means big changes in restaurants, and the end of 2022 is no exception. First up is Vang and the Slurp Noodle Shop. Vang has been in the Lyn/Lake neighborhood for […] The post Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crumbl Cookies in Twin Cities fined for violating child labor laws

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular cookie chain is in trouble after 11 of its bakeries were found to be in violation of child labor laws--including one in the Twin Cities.Crumbl Cookies is facing over $57,000 in penalties, the U.S. Department of Labor says, after it allegedly allowed young employees to work more than the law permits and violated hazardous job rules.A Crumbl Cookies store in the Twin Cities is one of those accused of violating child labor laws, and was fined nearly $1,500.The U.S. Department of Labor says a total of 46 workers--many of them 14 and 15 years old--were affected...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

