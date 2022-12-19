Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin’s reference to Ukraine “war”
LONDON (Reuters) – A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word “war” to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a “special military...
104.1 WIKY
Putin promises to meet all of Russian army’s needs for Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces whatever they needed to support their military campaign in Ukraine, where the war is nearing the end of its 10th month. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
I was released from Russian jail on same day as Brittney Griner – but the US even made me pay for my own flight home
AN American woman who was released from jail in Russia the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner has claimed the US government made her pay for her own flight home. Sarah Krivanek, 46, was deported back to her home state of California on December 8, nearly a year after she was arrested for assault against her partner.
104.1 WIKY
Slovak president removes finance minister as part of budget deal
(Reuters) – Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova removed Finance Minister Igor Matovic from his government post on Friday and put Prime Minister Eduard Heger in charge of the ministry, a presidential spokesperson said. Matovic’s departure is part of a deal under which opposition parties helped the minority government to...
BBC
How did President Zelensky get to Washington?
The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
104.1 WIKY
Kremlin says Russia has made significant progress towards ‘demilitarising’ Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia had made significant progress towards “demilitarising” Ukraine, one of the goals President Vladimir Putin declared when he launched his war against Kyiv 10 months ago. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov offered the assessment of Russia’s military progress when...
104.1 WIKY
Spain’s penal code reforms soften penalties linked to Catalan separatist leaders
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s upper house of parliament on Thursday passed reforms to the penal code affecting crimes for which several Catalan leaders were convicted after their 2017 bid for the region’s independence resulted in a constitutional crisis. The overhaul removed the archaic sedition law, for which...
104.1 WIKY
Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison – Reuters witness
KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after nearly 20 years behind bars, according to a Reuters witness. Sobhraj, 78, a French national, is suspected...
104.1 WIKY
Fiji’s military to help maintain social order after unclear election results
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Fiji’s military will assist police in maintaining “security and stability”, the country’s police commissioner said in a social media post on Thursday – a move that comes after last week’s election delivered a hung parliament. Fiji is waiting for its...
104.1 WIKY
Japan PM Kishida considering replacing reconstruction minister as early as Monday – ANN
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing scandal-tainted reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba as early as Monday, ANN reported on Friday. Akiba is currently under fire for his alleged involvement in violating election laws and for having ties to the Unification Church. He is expected to be replaced in an upcoming reshuffle, Kyodo reported earlier on Friday.
104.1 WIKY
Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region says shelling of nuclear plant has almost stopped
(Reuters) – The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant there had “almost stopped”. Speaking on Russian state television, Russian-installed regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that Russian troops would not leave the nuclear power station,...
104.1 WIKY
China does not have police posts overseas – foreign ministry
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that there were no Chinese police posts located overseas, in response to questions on reports of secret Chinese police stations. Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing that China has always abided by the principle of not...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus’s Lukashenko dismisses ‘conspiracy theories’ about manoeuvres
(Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that recent military manoeuvres were not aimed at Ukraine and dismissed “conspiracy theories” about deployments of Belarusian armed forces at the border. Speaking at a conference of military leaders marking the end of snap military inspections held this...
104.1 WIKY
Peru declares Mexican ambassador in Lima persona non grata
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s government on Tuesday declared the Mexican ambassador in Lima ‘persona non grata’ and gave the diplomat 72 hours to leave the country, said Peru’s Foreign Minister. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
104.1 WIKY
U.S. hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A pair of bills granting the U.S. Justice Department additional tools to go after Russian oligarchs and alleged war criminals appeared poised to become law, after a last-minute push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week. One bill, which broadens the Justice Department’s jurisdiction to...
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian Americans see Zelenskiy visit as promising sign, urge more U.S. support
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion. Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House on Wednesday afternoon...
Comments / 0