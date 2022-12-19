Read full article on original website
Related
NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota
After 7.4 inches of snow piled up at MSP Airport on Wednesday, the snow has stopped but the worst conditions are yet to come. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning again warned of life-threatening cold and blizzard conditions yet to come. "Life threatening event with whiteout conditions and dangerously...
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Road conditions as of 8 a.m. Thursday
Snow on Wednesday left some roadways across the Twin Cities metro and beyond covered in snow for the Thursday morning commute. But conditions have started to improve as the sun comes up. However, blowing snow will be an issue later Thursday.
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected
(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in place throughout Minnesota, including for Douglas County and surrounding areas. Heavy snow and bitterly cold wind chills are moving through the state today and continuing through Friday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning, but heavy winds will create white-out conditions tomorrow and Friday. Wind chills will plummet temperatures to 30 to 40 below zero. The storm is part of a large system moving east through the holiday weekend.
Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota
As expected, the National Weather Service has issued blizzard and winter storm warnings across Minnesota – including the Twin Cities – ahead of a potent system that will plow through the region Wednesday through Friday. 5-8 inches of snow Wednesday. Lull in severe winter weather Wednesday night. Strong...
redlakenationnews.com
Winter storm brings snow, blizzard conditions to Minnesota through Saturday
An ill-timed snowstorm that will unleash blizzard conditions moved into Minnesota on Wednesday morning, and its effects will be felt through the first part of the holiday weekend. Snow started falling across southwestern Minnesota before sunrise and arrived in the Twin Cities by mid-morning, triggering snow emergencies and school closures...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Timeline of what to expect with blizzard-like conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday brought several inches of snow across much of the region, ahead of blizzard-like conditions that are expected to make travel treacherous leading up to the Christmas holiday. During the day, most metro areas recorded between three and five inches during the day. Headed into the...
kduz.com
MnDOT: Travelers Should Consider Changing Plans
The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises travelers that strong winds and blowing snow could create poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions through the remainder of the week in southwest Minnesota. According to the National Weather Service, accumulated snow could set the stage for blizzard conditions when northwest winds increase today...
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Twin Cities ahead of blizzard conditions and dangerous cold
Expected snowfall forecast from the NWS Twin Cities through 6 PM Thursday.Photo byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. A potent winter storm is forecast to work across the Twin Cities region beginning Wednesday and into early Thursday bringing with it the potential for several inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 55 mph which will cause blizzard conditions. On the back side of this winter storm, dangerously cold air will surge across the region Thursday through Saturday which has the potential to bring life-threatening conditions and wind chills as low as -30 to -40 below zero. The heavy snow and strong winds could additionally cause trees to break and result in power outages across the region which could make the cold surge behind this system furthermore life-threatening as air temperatures drop below freezing in the coming days.
KEYC
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
hot967.fm
NWS says Christmas Week blizzard coming, advises Minnesotans to change travel plans
You’d have to go quite a distance to get out of the blizzard conditions followed by brutal wind chills that the National Weather Service is forecasting for late Wednesday possibly through Christmas Eve. Caleb Grunzke at NWS-Chanhassen says:. “It’s going to be affecting pretty much everywhere in the central...
minnesota100.com
National Weather Service advising Minnesotans to change Christmas travel plans
The National Weather Service predicts blizzard conditions beginning late Wednesday, followed by brutal wind chills possibly right through Christmas Eve — and they’re advising Minnesotans with travel plans during that period to change them:. “I would try to either do it before Wednesday afternoon… or try to wait...
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no meals Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022 due to the Christmas holiday.
KAAL-TV
Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area
(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
Salt is Bad for Minnesota Lakes – Does the Alternative Work?
It's been on of the snowiest Decembers on record. And under that layer of snow is a lovely layer of ice. Of course everyone tries to melt the snow and ice with some sort of salt mixture. But, recent studies show that salt is running into our lakes, streams and rivers. Bad for aquatic life. So, what is a good alternative that works as well as salt does?
fox9.com
Winter storm watch in effect that could impact holiday travel in Midwest
A winter storm watch is in effect starting on Wednesday as Minnesota braces for frigid cold, strong winds, and snow. The winter weather will cause disruptions for those traveling for the holiday during the week.
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0