Expected snowfall forecast from the NWS Twin Cities through 6 PM Thursday.Photo byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. A potent winter storm is forecast to work across the Twin Cities region beginning Wednesday and into early Thursday bringing with it the potential for several inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 55 mph which will cause blizzard conditions. On the back side of this winter storm, dangerously cold air will surge across the region Thursday through Saturday which has the potential to bring life-threatening conditions and wind chills as low as -30 to -40 below zero. The heavy snow and strong winds could additionally cause trees to break and result in power outages across the region which could make the cold surge behind this system furthermore life-threatening as air temperatures drop below freezing in the coming days.

3 DAYS AGO