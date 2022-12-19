ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

voiceofalexandria.com

Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected

(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in place throughout Minnesota, including for Douglas County and surrounding areas. Heavy snow and bitterly cold wind chills are moving through the state today and continuing through Friday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning, but heavy winds will create white-out conditions tomorrow and Friday. Wind chills will plummet temperatures to 30 to 40 below zero. The storm is part of a large system moving east through the holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Winter storm brings snow, blizzard conditions to Minnesota through Saturday

An ill-timed snowstorm that will unleash blizzard conditions moved into Minnesota on Wednesday morning, and its effects will be felt through the first part of the holiday weekend. Snow started falling across southwestern Minnesota before sunrise and arrived in the Twin Cities by mid-morning, triggering snow emergencies and school closures...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
kduz.com

MnDOT: Travelers Should Consider Changing Plans

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises travelers that strong winds and blowing snow could create poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions through the remainder of the week in southwest Minnesota. According to the National Weather Service, accumulated snow could set the stage for blizzard conditions when northwest winds increase today...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Twin Cities ahead of blizzard conditions and dangerous cold

Expected snowfall forecast from the NWS Twin Cities through 6 PM Thursday.Photo byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. A potent winter storm is forecast to work across the Twin Cities region beginning Wednesday and into early Thursday bringing with it the potential for several inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 55 mph which will cause blizzard conditions. On the back side of this winter storm, dangerously cold air will surge across the region Thursday through Saturday which has the potential to bring life-threatening conditions and wind chills as low as -30 to -40 below zero. The heavy snow and strong winds could additionally cause trees to break and result in power outages across the region which could make the cold surge behind this system furthermore life-threatening as air temperatures drop below freezing in the coming days.
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no meals Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022 due to the Christmas holiday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area

(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Salt is Bad for Minnesota Lakes – Does the Alternative Work?

It's been on of the snowiest Decembers on record. And under that layer of snow is a lovely layer of ice. Of course everyone tries to melt the snow and ice with some sort of salt mixture. But, recent studies show that salt is running into our lakes, streams and rivers. Bad for aquatic life. So, what is a good alternative that works as well as salt does?
MINNESOTA STATE
