Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Centre Daily
Bills Create ‘Contingency Plan’ for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears
Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''. But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday. "We always...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Nick Tarburton, EDGE, Penn State Nittany Lions
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Tosin Oyekanmi, Wide Receiver, Long Island Sharks
Wilson's poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary. Zach Wilson had another lousy performance for the New York Jets and was replaced by Chris Streveler, who was elevated from the practice squad a few hours before a disappointing 19-3 loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Week 16 Fantasy Football Preview: Bad weather, backup QBs & star WRs
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by both Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski to preview all of the Saturday, Sunday and Monday NFL games happening in week 16 with an eye towards fantasy football. Many of the games talked about will have...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a number of key players tonight against the New York Jets, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.
Centre Daily
Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees
NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
Centre Daily
NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.
Centre Daily
Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Cameron Dantzler, Eric Kendricks
For the third consecutive week, the Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury, the former first-round pick who was having a career-best season in a contract year. Bradbury is dealing with a tricky lower-back injury, which he tweaked during a car accident last weekend. That means backup Austin Schlottmann will...
Centre Daily
Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. Jackson suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Broncos and, according to ESPN’s...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock
As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
Centre Daily
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Gets One-on-One Lesson From Michael Irvin
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got to meet Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the first time at practice, and immediately, he started learning from the NFL great. Irvin is in town to broadcast the Steelers' Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders and...
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Shifting Secondary Cover A.J. & DeVonta?
The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting for this one since October 16. Following their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Dallas has been waiting for the chance to prove that they will give the NFC's top seed all they can handle in their upcoming Christmas Eve matchup at home with their divisional rivals.
Centre Daily
Miles Sanders Wants to be An Eagle Forever
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State backfield from yesteryear will be reunited in the Pro Bowl – Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley will ride again. If the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, or even the Giants for that matter, they won’t get to participate in the Pro Bowl festivities scheduled for the first week of February and culminating in a flag football game between the AFC and NFC.
Centre Daily
Giants Declare Two Out for Game vs. Minnesota
The New York Giants have declared cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Both players have been unable to practice this week. This will be the fifth straight game Jackson has missed since suffering a sprained MCL on a...
Centre Daily
Saints vs. Browns: What to Watch For
The Saints (5-9) and Browns (6-8) meet at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday as part of a very full day of NFL Week 16 games before Christmas. Both teams are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, with them both being 12th in their respective conference. Here's some things we're paying close attention to leading up to the game.
Centre Daily
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
Centre Daily
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?
The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
Centre Daily
Understated As Can Be, McMillan Confirms He’s Returning for 2023
No surprise video, no splashy graphic, just eight words. On Thursday, wide receiver Jalen McMillan used a rather understated approach to let everyone know he would return to the University of Washington football team in 2023. "I'm coming back for next year. Go huskies," he posted on Twitter, feeling no...
