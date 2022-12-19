Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
I was released from Russian jail on same day as Brittney Griner – but the US even made me pay for my own flight home
AN American woman who was released from jail in Russia the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner has claimed the US government made her pay for her own flight home. Sarah Krivanek, 46, was deported back to her home state of California on December 8, nearly a year after she was arrested for assault against her partner.
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
CBS News
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves
Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Florida Producer for ABC News Linked to Shady Political Consulting Firm: Report
A freelance TV producer for ABC News allegedly misused her ties with the network while putting pressure on politicians whose policies opposed the interests of clients of a powerful political consulting firm. A roller-coaster report from NPR and the nonprofit Floodlight on Wednesday said Kristen Hentschel, who has done freelance work for ABC News, exploited her credentials with the network “at least three times to trip up Florida politicians whose stances on environmental regulations cut against the interests” of clients of Matrix LLC, a political consulting firm recently accused of secretly surveilling environmentalists and journalists to benefit its corporate clients. Hentschel also allegedly received payments from Matrix labeled with the names of Matrix clients that potentially stood to benefit from her work undermining choice political figures. “If she was working on these stories, she was not authorized to cover them for ABC News,” an ABC News source told NPR.Read it at NPR
BBC
How did President Zelensky get to Washington?
The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
5 Hidden Tax Benefits of Retiring in Florida
It's no secret that Florida is a mecca for retirees. While the Sunshine state's endless beaches and year-round agreeable weather make it an attractive option for many seniors, the state's many tax...
Here’s the aerial view of Southwest Florida nearly 3 months after Hurricane Ian
SANIBEL — At 1,000 feet above the ground, Hurricane Ian’s wake of destruction seems endless. Downed trees are scattered like spilled matchsticks. Abandoned boats lie stranded on land. Blue roofs cover thousands of homes, the product of federal emergency assistance after yet another major hurricane made landfall in low-lying Florida.
Florida’s poised for an economic boom. We need a workforce trained to meet demand | Guest Opinion
There’s a generational misconception among students and their parents that the trades are a lesser career path, the Florida Chamber Foundation finds.
Neglected for decades, Miami-Dade’s Poinciana site now in a heated development contest
From her front yard, Sonya Brown-Wilson can see seven acres of grassy land owned by Miami-Dade County that could be part of Liberty City’s next big development site but currently serves as an illegal dumping ground for refuse large and small, including a ransacked Pace Arrow RV with no doors, missing windows and an exposed, rotting frame.
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
Our right to vote is under assault in Florida — and so is our democracy | Guest Opinion
DeSantis and the Republicans move to dilute Black voting power, state Sen. Shevrin Jones says.
WPTV
Highest-ranking Florida lawmakers support Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It happened during two separate meetings with the press late last week. Florida's two highest-ranking lawmakers in the state Legislature responded to questions about the nearly $3.5 million spent by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to fly migrants in Texas to so-called sanctuary cities in Democratic-leaning states.
Why Florida Is Coughing Up Billions to Save Its Insurance Market
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In the three months since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, the state’s fragile property insurance market has been teetering on the brink of collapse. The historic storm caused over $50 billion in damage, more than any disaster in U.S. history other than Hurricane Katrina. It also dealt a body blow to an industry that was already struggling to stay standing: Several insurance companies had already collapsed this year even before the hurricane, and major funders are now poised to abandon those that remain.
Florida lawmakers debate banning LGBTQ discussions from 4th through 6th-grade classes
If Florida’s top republican lawmaker gets her way, kids in 4th through 6th grade will not be able to talk about sexual identity or LGBTQ issues in Florida schools. Those topics have already been banned in K-3rd grades, and further banning it has many parents concerned. Republican Senate President...
Golf.com
The 30 best golf courses in Florida (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Florida. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Florida. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
