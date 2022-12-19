ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

The Independent

How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
WASHINGTON STATE
Evie M.

A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Florida Producer for ABC News Linked to Shady Political Consulting Firm: Report

A freelance TV producer for ABC News allegedly misused her ties with the network while putting pressure on politicians whose policies opposed the interests of clients of a powerful political consulting firm. A roller-coaster report from NPR and the nonprofit Floodlight on Wednesday said Kristen Hentschel, who has done freelance work for ABC News, exploited her credentials with the network “at least three times to trip up Florida politicians whose stances on environmental regulations cut against the interests” of clients of Matrix LLC, a political consulting firm recently accused of secretly surveilling environmentalists and journalists to benefit its corporate clients. Hentschel also allegedly received payments from Matrix labeled with the names of Matrix clients that potentially stood to benefit from her work undermining choice political figures. “If she was working on these stories, she was not authorized to cover them for ABC News,” an ABC News source told NPR.Read it at NPR
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

How did President Zelensky get to Washington?

The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
Route Fifty

Why Florida Is Coughing Up Billions to Save Its Insurance Market

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In the three months since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, the state’s fragile property insurance market has been teetering on the brink of collapse. The historic storm caused over $50 billion in damage, more than any disaster in U.S. history other than Hurricane Katrina. It also dealt a body blow to an industry that was already struggling to stay standing: Several insurance companies had already collapsed this year even before the hurricane, and major funders are now poised to abandon those that remain.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

The 30 best golf courses in Florida (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Florida. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Florida. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
FLORIDA STATE

