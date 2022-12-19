MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are trying to determine if two shootings that happened minutes apart Thursday morning in southeast Memphis are related. MPD officers first responded to a shooting call at Knight Arnold and Lamar Ave about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. They found a man injured, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said there was also an accident at this scene, and a woman involved in the crash was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said one man has been detained at that scene.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO