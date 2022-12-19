Read full article on original website
Two dead, two injured as MPD investigates separate shootings and a crash in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are trying to determine if two shootings that happened minutes apart Thursday morning in southeast Memphis are related. MPD officers first responded to a shooting call at Knight Arnold and Lamar Ave about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. They found a man injured, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said there was also an accident at this scene, and a woman involved in the crash was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said one man has been detained at that scene.
Two dead after shooting in Airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Thursday near the Airport area in southwest Memphis. Police arrived on the scene and found two shooting victims on the 2700 block of McMurray St. and they both were pronounced dead on the scene. MPD is actively investigating. There is no suspect information available […]
Man killed in North Shelby Co. shooting
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a North Shelby County neighborhood. Deputies say they responded to Piermont Street at around 6:45 p.m., where they found the victim dead. One person has been detained. This is...
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
Man charged after shots fired into apartment with kids inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after people he was with fired shots into an apartment with multiple adults and kids inside. On Dec. 17, a woman reported that Courtney Morgan, 32, and three other suspects came to her apartment and knocked on the door. When her friend...
Woman set fire to home, resisted arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home and resisting arrest. On Dec. 20, Memphis Police responded to 232 Fairway Ave., where they saw a woman starting a fire near the front window of the property. She was identified as Latonya Parks, according...
Suspects wanted for assault of officer in Poplar Plaza parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects after they say an officer was hurt while attempting to detain them in the Poplar Plaza parking lot on Monday. Police say the suspects are wanted for aggravated assault and attempted auto theft. Police say that at...
Man detained after one shot on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday. At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead...
MPD: Suspects wanted after being caught breaking into car, then striking officer while getting away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men they said were caught breaking into a car, then crashing into several other cars and striking an officer with a car door before getting away. MPD said officers were flagged down about guys breaking into a Dodge Charger about...
Driver shot on I-40, pulls over into car dealership, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-40 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said, around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at I-40 East and North Hollywood Street. When police got there, they found one person...
Person dead after overturned car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
MPD searching for suspect of Citgo carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, a carjacking took place at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View near I40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A victim was pumping gas into his white Chysler 300 when a man approached the victim, pointed a rifle at them and demanded the victim's car keys, police said.
14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old...
Man stole car by forging signature on title, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car by forging its sale on the title. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police responded to a vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Piedmont, where a woman reported her Hyundai Sonata had been stolen. On Dec. 11, police...
Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
Man dies at hospital after being shot in Westwood area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man died at a Memphis hospital overnight after being shot in the Westwood area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Leacrest at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced...
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
