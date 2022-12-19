ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Two dead, two injured as MPD investigates separate shootings and a crash in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are trying to determine if two shootings that happened minutes apart Thursday morning in southeast Memphis are related. MPD officers first responded to a shooting call at Knight Arnold and Lamar Ave about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. They found a man injured, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said there was also an accident at this scene, and a woman involved in the crash was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said one man has been detained at that scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two dead after shooting in Airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Thursday near the Airport area in southwest Memphis. Police arrived on the scene and found two shooting victims on the 2700 block of McMurray St. and they both were pronounced dead on the scene. MPD is actively investigating. There is no suspect information available […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed in North Shelby Co. shooting

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a North Shelby County neighborhood. Deputies say they responded to Piermont Street at around 6:45 p.m., where they found the victim dead. One person has been detained. This is...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects wanted for assault of officer in Poplar Plaza parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects after they say an officer was hurt while attempting to detain them in the Poplar Plaza parking lot on Monday. Police say the suspects are wanted for aggravated assault and attempted auto theft. Police say that at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man detained after one shot on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday. At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Person dead after overturned car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

MPD searching for suspect of Citgo carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, a carjacking took place at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View near I40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A victim was pumping gas into his white Chysler 300 when a man approached the victim, pointed a rifle at them and demanded the victim's car keys, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy