U.S. must stop suppressing China’s development – senior Chinese diplomat
BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States must stop suppressing China’s development and should not continue the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press statement. “The U.S. should not challenge China’s red line...
Valneva makes U.S. regulatory submission for one-shot chikungunya vaccine
PARIS (Reuters) – Vaccines company Valneva said on Friday that it had completed a regulatory submission step with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease. Valneva plans to make regulatory submissions for its VLA1553 vaccine...
Blinken cites need for all countries including China to share COVID information
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday emphasized the need for all countries, including China, to share information on their experiences with COVID-19, at a time when some experts have started raising questions about Beijing’s official hospitalization and casualty figures. Speaking at a news conference at...
World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
Apple’s Australian workers go on Christmas strike demanding better wages, work terms
(Reuters) – Apple Inc’s workers in Australia initiated a strike Friday afternoon, demanding better working conditions and wages, a workers’ union said, a move that might dent sales of the tech giant during the peak Christmas shopping time. Workers represented by Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
China sanctions two Americans over Tibet rights controversy
SYDNEY (Reuters) – China has sanctioned two Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials over human rights in Tibet, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Anti-sanctions measures against historian Miles Yu and Todd Stein, a staff with the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, will take...
China does not have police posts overseas – foreign ministry
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that there were no Chinese police posts located overseas, in response to questions on reports of secret Chinese police stations. Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing that China has always abided by the principle of not...
Huawei reaps more patent royalties than it pays out for second straight year
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Chinese technology giant Huawei will bring in more patent income than it pays to other companies for their patents for the second straight year in 2022, as it seeks to offset the impact of U.S. export curbs on sales in its hardware business, the company announced late Thursday.
U.S. judge penalizes 3M, bars it from shifting liability in earplug litigation
(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Thursday barred 3M Co from trying to avoid liability for injuries current and former U.S. military members sustained from its allegedly defective earplugs by shifting blame to a subsidiary. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, the Pensacola, Florida-based judge tasked with overseeing nearly...
U.S. announces $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will provide $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday. The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was headed to Washington on...
Exclusive-Biden to hammer Russia’s Wagner group with tougher export curbs -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Wednesday plans to unveil new measures aimed at further choking off technology supplies to Russia’s Wagner military group, two people familiar with the matter said. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s...
Ukrainian Americans see Zelenskiy visit as promising sign, urge more U.S. support
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion. Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House on Wednesday afternoon...
WTO rules against U.S. in Hong Kong labelling dispute
GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization found on Wednesday that the United States had violated global trading rules by insisting that products imported from Hong Kong be marked as coming from China, a ruling rejected as “flawed” by Washington. Until 2020, the United States had treated Hong Kong,...
Factbox-Tesla’s key managers in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla Inc has tapped China chief Tom Zhu to troubleshoot production engineering challenges in the United States, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. They are working on upcoming projects, including the Cybertruck, the people said, adding that Zhu’s colleagues in China believe he...
China to cut quarantine for overseas travelers from next month – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – China plans to cut quarantine requirements for overseas travelers in January as the country dismantles the last vestiges of its ‘COVID Zero’ policy, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Griner urges supporters to contact Whelan, help Americans detained abroad
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner called on her supporters to write letters to Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine held in Russia, days after she was released from a Russian penal colony as part of a prisoner swap. The two-time Olympic gold medallist and eight-time...
U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia – Bloomberg news
(Reuters) – The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
