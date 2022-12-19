Alexa Bliss Calls Bray Wyatt A Creative Genius, Says She Had The Most Fun In Her Career Working With Him

Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Adult Film Star Companion Speaks Out On Her Private Life
Matt Riddle is an exceptional WWE superstar. He was in the team RK-Bro where he tagged with the currently injured Randy Orton. It looks like things have gone downhill for ‘The Original Bro’ after Orton moved away. Matt Riddle saw a cheating scandal break recently, and things have...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Feud With Top WWE Star
Fans were recently treated to an intergender match on "WWE Raw" between Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa, which is something that rarely takes place in WWE. However, Alexa Bliss got the chance to compete in one during her partnership with Bray Wyatt, feuding against Randy Orton. That brought a lot of supernatural elements, including Bliss throwing a fireball at his face, and she admitted to "BT Sport" that she was "surprised he had eyebrows after that."
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss On Facing Randy Orton In An Intergender Match
Intergender matches aren’t something that WWE does often, but they do happy from time to time. Last year Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were involved in a lengthy feud with Randy Orton, and Bliss ended up facing off against The Viper at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Alexa Bliss got the...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Confirms He Was Never Offered An AEW Contract
Many of the wrestlers who were released from WWE over the last few years have made appearances on AEW programming, and some of them have also signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released from WWE in April of 2020 and he went...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Talks The Current State Of WWE, Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Should Not Return
Kevin Nash makes a legitimate argument as to why Vince McMahon should not return to WWE. The former world champion discussed the topic on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, which also saw Big Sexy weigh in on the current WWE product under his good pal Triple H’s direction. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Popculture
WWE's Zelina Vega Teases New Tattoos
Zelina Vega has some new artwork to show off. The WWE Superstar recently went to Instagram to tease new tattoos she received. It's not clear what type of tattoos Vega now has, but she shared two photos of her in the chair while the tattoo artist puts a tattoo on her leg.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Teases Third Run With Company
One more time? There have been a lot of wrestlers coming in and out of WWE over the years, some of whom have had much better success than others. While some might not have done so well, they might have left quite the impression. Those are names who can be very noteworthy themselves, and one of the more noteworthy names might be teasing another WWE run.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions
On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Reby Hardy Says Matt Hardy Is Very Happy In AEW, Discusses Potential In-Ring Return
PW Mania recently conducted an interview with Reby Hardy, wife of the great Matt Hardy, where she told the publication she’s considering making an in-ring return. Check out her full thoughts on that, as well as how Matt feels about his current run in AEW, below. Talks about a...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Urges Fans To Stop Falling For Scammers Stealing Her Identity
Alexa Bliss worked incredibly hard to earn her place among the most popular stars on the WWE roster. The 31-year-old is currently involved in a feud with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn her fans against falling for scammers pretending to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels On Whether He’ll Wrestle Another Match: “I’m Good, It Is Now Time To Watch The Next Generation Flourish”
Shawn Michaels doesn’t plan on returning to the ring. The Heartbreak Kid was asked during a recent interview on Culture State whether he has any interest in wrestling another match, with his last coming at the 2018 Crown Jewel special, where he teamed with Triple H to battle The Undertaker and Kane in a tag team grudge match. Unfortunately, that appears to be the last time we’ll see the former world champion and Hall of Famer in action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Athena Reveals That IMPACT Made Her An Offer After WWE Release, How She Only Wanted To Sign With AEW
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess discussing her release from WWE, how IMPACT made her an offer to join their company, and how her family never understood her dream of being a wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair rips Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross again, says Scott Steiner didn't take a drug test in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about the feedback he got about his remarks he made about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on last week’s podcast. Flair said the following:. "Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Top WWE Star Who Had “Great Influence” Over Goldberg
On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the top WWE star who had a “great influence” on Goldberg’s decision to join WWE for his initial run in the company in 2003, and that was The Rock, who was Goldberg’s first opponent in WWE at Backlash.
