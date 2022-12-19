Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
Mandy Rose has made $500,000 on FanTime since WWE release
Rose's agent says she will be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Impact Star Comments On Mickie James' 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James has built a legacy in the wrestling business, and she's on her "Last Rodeo." James has vowed to retire when she loses another match. James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13. During an appearance on "Counted Out with Mike & Tyler," Deonna Purrazzo discussed how valuable James has been to her career.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on the Unidentified Member of The Mogul Affiliates on AEW Dynamite, Rick Ross Staying with the Stable?, Ross Insults Keith Lee, More
A former professional baseball player has joined AEW stars to form The Mogul Affiliates faction, and it looks like rapper Rick Ross will be a regular mouthpiece for the group. As noted, Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Swerve Strickland attack Keith Lee, then form The Mogul Affiliates with Parker Boudreaux and an unidentified man sporting tattoos and braids, who has now been revealed to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard Talks Carlito Not Reaching His Potential In WWE
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company. “Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Former WWE Star He Thought Was Underrated
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, discussed Ken Shamrock’s run with the WWE during the Attitude Era:. “I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels On Whether He’ll Wrestle Another Match: “I’m Good, It Is Now Time To Watch The Next Generation Flourish”
Shawn Michaels doesn’t plan on returning to the ring. The Heartbreak Kid was asked during a recent interview on Culture State whether he has any interest in wrestling another match, with his last coming at the 2018 Crown Jewel special, where he teamed with Triple H to battle The Undertaker and Kane in a tag team grudge match. Unfortunately, that appears to be the last time we’ll see the former world champion and Hall of Famer in action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 12/26/2022
The December 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX, before AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates and Karizma. * Julia Hart defeated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Shares Advice On Developing Promos, Finding Character Inspiration
Matt Koon shared William Regal’s “dos and don’ts” of professional wrestling during the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast. Here are the highlights:. Developing detail and emotion in promos:. “Practice your talking skills. Use a mirror and film yourself, and work on every...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mike Mansury Discusses Why He Left WWE, Working With Triple H
Mike Mansury, who previously worked for WWE as the belief was that he would have taken over for Kevin Dunn, was recently hired by AEW as the Senior VP and co-executive producer. He spoke about his time with WWE on The Sessions with Renée Paquette. Here are the highlights:
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have ‘The Diva Look’ & Needed To Lose Weight
Athena was one of the highlights of WWE NXT’s women’s division during her time in WWE. However, this was due to her two runs on NXT, as her main roster run was largely forgettable. Athena had a different look than most women in NXT at that time, and fans didn’t fail to notice that. Athena didn’t look like a stereotypical diva during her time in WWE, and it seems the company told her that to her face during a tryout.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Top WWE Star Who Had “Great Influence” Over Goldberg
On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the top WWE star who had a “great influence” on Goldberg’s decision to join WWE for his initial run in the company in 2003, and that was The Rock, who was Goldberg’s first opponent in WWE at Backlash.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Trademarks Filed By AEW
AEW recently filed to trademark the term “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the category of a “pro-wrestling exhibition.” While not confirmed, this is most likely going to be used for an event name, though it is unknown if it will be for a television special similar to “Winter Is Coming,” or a major pay-per-view event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Athena Reveals That IMPACT Made Her An Offer After WWE Release, How She Only Wanted To Sign With AEW
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess discussing her release from WWE, how IMPACT made her an offer to join their company, and how her family never understood her dream of being a wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.
